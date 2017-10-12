Wall Street's M&A Chatter From October 11: Akamai-Nominum, T-Mobile-Sprint, SeaWorld

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Wednesday, October 11, 2017.

Merlin Entertainment Says it is Not in Talks to Acquire Seaworld

The Denial:

Merlin Entertainments isn’t talking to SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) regarding, according to a statement received by Bloomberg. The owner of Legoland theme parks said, "We can confirm that Merlin is not involved in any discussions that might lead to an acquisition of SeaWorld or any of its constituent parts."

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported Spain's Parques Reunidos was interested in acquiring SeaWorld for approximately $17.50 per share. Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Six Flags (NYSE: SIX) are also said to be potential bidders.

SeaWorld closed Wednesday at $13.68, up 51 cents.

T-Mobile, Sprint Deal Likely to be Opposed by DoJ

The Rumor:

Reuters reported that the Department of Justice antitrust review staff will likely recommend that T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS)-Sprint (NYSE: S) merger be blocked, according to sources. The deal is likely to be announced this month and the DoJ is concerned that a merger would lessen competition and change how T-Mobile currently pursues AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) customers, the sources said.

T-Mobile closed at $61.18, down 5 cents. Sprint closed at $7.19, up 5 cents.

Akamai to Acquire Nominum

The Deal:

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) announced an agreement to acquire Nominum in an all-cash transaction. The deal is expected to close later this quarter.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Akamai closed at $50.52, down 51 cents.

