30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) rose 44.4 percent to $7.80 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its pivotal Phase 3 study of tenapanor hit primary and all secondary endpoints.

Losers

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares fell 59.8 percent to $2.15 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it received a CRL from the FDA regarding its NDA for DSUVIA. The FDA did not approve the NDA in its present form.

