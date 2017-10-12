30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) rose 44.4 percent to $7.80 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its pivotal Phase 3 study of tenapanor hit primary and all secondary endpoints.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) shares rose 39.5 percent to $2.33 in the pre-market trading session after jumping 14.38 percent on Wednesday. Infinity Pharma reported an IPI-549 late-breaking presentation at the 2017 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting.
- DHX Media Ltd (USA) (NASDAQ: DHXM) rose 33.3 percent to $5.20 in pre-market trading. DHX Media and Amazon Prime Video disclosed a 'large volume content deal.'
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) rose 27.8 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.32 percent on Wednesday.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) rose 21.9 percent to $4.90 in the pre-market trading session after the company disclosed that its Phase 2a trial of ANAVEX2-73 met primary and secondary endpoints.
- Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: CLNT) rose 20.3 percent to $5.98 as the company reported that its subsidiary entered into an exclusivity agreement for a potential acquisition.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) rose 14.3 percent to $13.00 in pre-market trading. Karyopharm and Ono Pharmaceutical signed an exclusive license agreement to develop and commercialize selinexor and KPT-8602 in Japan and other countries in Asia.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CASI) shares rose 11.3 percent to $3.65 in pre-market trading after surging 47.75 percent on Wednesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals Director He Wei-Wu bought 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.95.
- Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: KTOV) rose 11.1 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 55.94 percent on Wednesday.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares rose 8.1 percent to $4 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 48.00 percent on Wednesday.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares rose 7.4 percent to $4.08 in pre-market trading. Benchmark downgraded Glu Mobile from Buy to Hold.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) shares rose 6.8 percent to $4.22 in pre-market trading. VIEX Capital disclosed a 6.4 percent stake in Babcock & Wilcox.
- Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ: MTBC) shares rose 6.4 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 15.03 percent on Wednesday.
- Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX) gained 5.8 percent to $2.75 after rising 10.26 percent on Wednesday.
- ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) rose 5.7 percent to $3.33 in pre-market trading after surging 12.10 percent on Wednesday.
Losers
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares fell 59.8 percent to $2.15 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it received a CRL from the FDA regarding its NDA for DSUVIA. The FDA did not approve the NDA in its present form.
- J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) fell 39.1 percent to $6.05 in pre-market trading after the company issued a weak earnings outlook for the third quarter. The company expects adjusted earnings $0.08-$0.10 per share versus the sell-side consensus estimate of $0.19.
- Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) fell 14.4 percent to $4.41 in pre-market trading after rising 3.41 percent on Wednesday.
- Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) fell 12.7 percent to $17.29 in pre-market trading. Protagonist Therapeutics priced 3.53 million share public offering of common stock at $17 per share.
- Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) fell 8.9 percent to $2.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported restructuring to focus resources on commercial strategy and announced plans to cut workforce by 30 percent.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares fell 8.8 percent to $30.00 in pre-market trading after rising 17.96 percent on Wednesday.
- Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HAWK) fell 8.6 percent to $40.40 in pre-market trading. Blackhawk reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter, but issued a disappointing forecast for the year.
- Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares fell 6.7 percent to $7.70 in pre-market trading following an S-3 filing showing registration for a $300 million mixed securities shelf offering.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) fell 6.6 percent to $195.50 in the pre-market trading session. Dominos reported upbeat quarterly results and announced a $1.25 billion buyback plan.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) fell 6.2 percent to $5.13 in pre-market trading after tumbling 18.48 percent on Wednesday.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: BIOP) shares fell 6 percent to $8.69 after rising 5.60 percent on Wednesday.
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (ADR) (NYSE: SQM) shares fell 5.2 percent to $54.85 in pre-market trading after slipping 1.72 percent on Wednesday.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) fell 5.1 percent to $2.27 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.17 percent on Wednesday.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares fell 5 percent to $5.55 in pre-market trading after rising 26.96 percent on Wednesday.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) fell 4.3 percent to $25.72 in pre-market trading after the company cut its guidance for the third quarter. The company lowered sales outlook from $1.29-$1.35 billion to $1.25-$1.26 billion. Adjusted EPS guidance was reduced from $0.55-$0.61 to $0.54-$0.56.
