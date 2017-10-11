9 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX) traded up more than 2 percent immediately following after-hours news. However, the stock is now unchanged compared to Wednesday's closing price. The company announced a Phase 1a/1b data abstract for its cabiralizumab was selected for a late-breaking oral presentation at SITC meeting.

Losers

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) down 12 percent on the heels of a common stock offering. An amount for the offering was not disclosed.

After-hours price action occurs in an environment where fewer traders are participating in price discovery. Amid this lack of activity and liquidity in certain stocks, experienced traders will sometimes attempt to manipulate sentiment by placing an order at a price markedly different than a stock's closing price or last price.

It's conceivable less savvy investors could see this price action, assume the sharply higher or lower indication is a signal of news, buy or sell the stock, and ask questions later. This is one reason after-hours price action can sometimes evaporate by the next day's morning trading session (i.e. there is no news -- just trading activity).

