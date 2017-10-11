Market Overview

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 11
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 11, 2017 4:15pm   Comments
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 11
Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Wednesday, October 11, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:58:27 pm: PCRX Pacira Pharma Nov 17 $35 Calls Sweep (25) at the Bid: 521 @ $2.4 vs 231 OI; Ref=$34.375

3:55:17 pm: SNAP SNAP Oct 20 $16.5 Calls Sweep (28) at the Bid: 5000 @ $0.201 vs 362 OI; Ref=$15.8

3:19:16 pm: UPS UPS Dec 15 $120 Puts Sweep (25) at the Bid: 634 @ $4.101 vs 40 OI; Ref=$118.81

3:15:58 pm: SNAP SNAP Fri $15.5 Puts at the Ask: 2500 @ $0.35 vs 87 OI; Ref=$15.355

3:08:08 pm: QCOM Qualcomm Oct 20 $55.5 Calls Sweep (25) at the Bid: 4000 @ $0.161 vs 576 OI; Ref=$54.29

2:46:37 pm: SBUX Starbucks Nov 3 $55 Puts Sweep (25) at the Ask: 753 @ $0.95 vs 115 OI; Ref=$55.57

2:25:12 pm: C Citigroup Fri $75 Calls Sweep (3) at the Bid: 3508 @ $0.771 vs 1482 OI; Ref=$74.98

2:06:51 pm: SQ Square Nov 17 $29 Puts Sweep (26) at the Ask: 1189 @ $0.801 vs 467 OI; Ref=$31.87

11:45:20 am: NFLX Netflix Oct 20 $207.5 Calls at the Ask: 2200 @ $3.4 vs 633 OI; Ref=$194.2017

11:19:45 am: MEOH Methanex Nov 17 $52.5 Calls Sweep (8) at the Bid: 1000 @ $1.401 vs 47 OI; Ref=$50.575

10:58:31 am: TDC Teradata Nov 17 $32.5 Puts at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.25 vs 15 OI; Ref=$32.885

10:40:42 am: NXPI NXP Semiconductor Apr 20 $120 Calls at the Ask: 2250 @ $3.8 vs 341 OI; Ref=$115.365

10:38:24 am: SHLD Sears Dec 15 $4 Puts Sweep (40) at the Ask: 1500 @ $0.32 vs 977 OI; Ref=$6.45

10:25:21 am: IPG Interpublic Nov 17 $20 Puts at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.7 vs 220 OI; Ref=$20.655

10:20:30 am: CRTO Criteo Oct 20 $47.5 Calls Sweep (26) at the Ask: 662 @ $0.651 vs 528 OI; Ref=$45.36

10:13:55 am: XPO XPO Logistics Nov 17 $60 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 2570 @ $0.625 vs 839 OI; Ref=$68.31

9:48:49 am: AGN Allergan Oct 27 $207.5 Puts Sweep (10) at the Bid: 1000 @ $4.25 vs 132 OI; Ref=$208.17

