25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) rose 30 percent to $2.90 in pre-market trading. Athersys and Nikon CeLL Innovation agreed to collaborate on MultiStem commercial manufacturing in Japan.

Losers

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) fell 18.6 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading. Voxx International reported FQ2 profit of $17.1 million on revenue of $113.5 million.

