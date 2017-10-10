25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) rose 85.6 percent to $13.70 in pre-market trading as the company reported a collaboration deal with Merck for KVD001.

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB) rose 14.3 percent to $40.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued topline proof-of-concept data from Phase 2a trial of ANB020 In atropic dermatits.

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ: VICL) rose 12.7 percent to $3.11 in pre-market trading. Vicel reported closing of Phase 3 ASP0113 CMV vaccine trial.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) rose 12.5 percent to $3.25 in the pre-market trading session after surging 14.68 percent on Monday. Sphere 3D's Overland-Tandberg introduced its new rdxLOCK software.

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE: MUX) rose 9.7 percent to $2.37 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.86 percent on Monday.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares rose 7.9 percent to $5.75 in pre-market trading. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on MannKind with a Buy rating and a $7.00 price target.

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR) rose 7.2 percent to $28.85 in pre-market trading. The company announced a "substantial" deal to produce liquid delivery systems for a key customer.

Truett-Hurst Inc (NASDAQ: THST) shares rose 6.7 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.93 percent on Monday.

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) shares rose 6.5 percent to $3.46 in pre-market trading after declining 2.40 percent on Monday.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) rose 5.7 percent to $5.95 in pre-market trading after falling 18.93 percent on Monday.

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: BIOP) shares rose 5.1 percent to $9.18 in the pre-market trading session after climbing 18.11 percent on Monday.

DRDGOLD Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: DRD) rose 4.7 percent to $4.02 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.04 percent on Monday.

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: REPH) shares rose 4.7 percent to $8.99 in the pre-market trading session after the company disclosed Phase III IV meloxicam efficacy data in patients following abdominoplasty.

Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) gained 4.7 percent to $44.05 after slipping 0.47 percent on Monday.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) rose 4.7 percent to $3.99 in pre-market trading after falling 0.78 percent on Monday.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares rose 3.8 percent to $3.86 in pre-market trading after surging 11.04 percent on Monday.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) shares rose 2.1 percent to $82.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $20 billion buyback plan and reaffirmed its FY18 adjustes earnings outlook.

Losers

Grupo Televisa SAB (ADR) (NYSE: TV) fell 8.4 percent to $21.52 in pre-market trading after declining 2.41 percent on Monday.

Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) fell 5.2 percent to $24.90 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.08 percent on Monday.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) fell 4.6 percent to $20.12 in pre-market trading after surging 33.90 percent on Monday.

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) shares fell 4.5 percent to $37.30 after rising 1.96 percent on Monday.

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) fell 4.4 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.12 percent on Monday.

Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares fell 2.6 percent to $5.30 in pre-market trading after declining 7.95 percent on Monday.

American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) fell 2.1 percent to $60.50 in pre-market trading after giving an update on forecast third-quarter net catastrophe losses. The company is now expected net catastrophe losses in the $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion range.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) fell 2.1 percent to $29.06 in pre-market trading. Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating from Neutral to Sell.

