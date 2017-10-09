Market Overview

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 9
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 09, 2017 4:31pm   Comments
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 9
Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Monday, October 9, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:30:22 pm: SYNA Synaptics Nov 17 $45 Calls Sweep (23) at the Ask: 575 @ $0.551 vs 228 OI; Ref=$37.27

3:13:37 pm: DCP DCP Midstream Jan 19 $40 Calls at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.25 vs 85 OI; Ref=$35.66

2:36:04 pm: WMT Wal-Mart Fri $79.5 Calls at the Ask: 3500 @ $2.201 vs 2657 OI; Ref=$80.96

2:16:09 pm: HLX Helix Dec 15 $7 Puts Sweep (18) at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.451 vs 9 OI; Ref=$7.33

2:06:02 pm: ICPT Intercept Oct 20 $80 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 950 @ $0.801 vs 563 OI; Ref=$69.8

1:45:06 pm: ARNC Arconic Nov 17 $30 Calls Sweep (7) at the Ask: 2522 @ $0.38 vs 2445 OI; Ref=$27.59

1:41:20 pm: MNKD ManKind Jan 19 $7 Puts Sweep (7) at the Bid: 1200 @ $3.25 vs 0 OI; Ref=$5.22

1:40:57 pm: BABA Alibaba Fri $187.5 Calls Sweep (5) at the Ask: 2960 @ $0.5 vs 829 OI; Ref=$182.68

1:26:36 pm: BABA Alibaba Nov 3 $182.5 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 500 @ $5.6 vs 66 OI; Ref=$182.39

1:26:02 pm: LITE Lumentum Dec 15 $80 Calls Sweep (28) at the Bid: 500 @ $0.901 vs 361 OI; Ref=$58.05

1:14:37 pm: NPTN NeoPhotonics May 18 $7.5 Calls Sweep (4) at the Ask: 500 @ $0.801 vs 100 OI; Ref=$5.065

1:04:46 pm: SEAS SeaWorld Dec 15 $14 Puts at the Ask: 5000 @ $1.4 vs 218 OI; Ref=$14.0

12:51:11 pm: NPTN Neophotonics May 18 $7.5 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 500 @ $0.801 vs 100 OI; Ref=$5.04

12:44:00 pm: BLDP Ballard Power Feb 16 $6 Calls Sweep (15) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.75 vs 455 OI; Ref=$5.35

12:35:59 pm: AZN AstraZeneca Apr 20 $35 Calls at the Ask: 5000 @ $1.801 vs 671 OI; Ref=$34.465

12:13:45 pm: MDLZ Mondelez Jun 15 $37 Puts Sweep (27) at the Bid: 531 @ $1.2 vs 4 OI; Ref=$40.935

11:57:40 am: DYN Dynegy Dec 15 $11 Calls at the Ask: 5750 @ $0.551 vs 4455 OI; Ref=$9.465

11:46:52 am: XXII 22nd Century Apr 20 $3 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 5000 @ $1.024 vs 1562 OI; Ref=$3.107

11:18:06 am: BABA Alibaba Nov 3 $182.5 Puts at the Bid: 500 @ $5.85 vs 66 OI; Ref=$181.73

11:11:08 am: BAC Bank of America Nov 24 $24.5 Puts at the Bid: 3500 @ $0.31 vs 348 OI; Ref=$25.97

11:08:24 am: ANF Abercrombie &Fitch Oct 20 $14 Puts Sweep (22) at the Ask: 760 @ $0.551 vs 558 OI; Ref=$13.7433

11:06:28 am: GIL Gildan Nov 17 $30 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 6839 @ $1.025 vs 1927 OI; Ref=$30.87

11:03:12 am: SQ Square Mar 16 $29 Puts Sweep (24) at the Bid: 726 @ $2.25 vs 72 OI; Ref=$31.25

10:49:18 am: SEAS SeaWorld Nov 17 $16 Calls at the Ask: 980 @ $0.35 vs 250 OI; Ref=$13.7136

10:18:17 am: LB L Brands Dec 15 $42.5 Puts Sweep (23) at the Bid: 698 @ $3.4 vs 25 OI; Ref=$42.0901

10:17:32 am: BERY Berry Global Mar 16 $60 Calls Sweep (6) at the Bid: 1249 @ $3.0 vs 20 OI; Ref=$59.34

10:11:27 am: K Kellogg Oct 20 $60 Puts at the Ask: 6624 @ $0.451 vs 4186 OI; Ref=$61.46

9:50:47 am: WFC Wells Fargo Oct 20 $54.5 Puts at the Bid: 2000 @ $0.5 vs 1483 OI; Ref=$55.435

9:40:02 am: CLF Cliff's Oct 20 $7.5 Puts at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.75 vs 1213 OI; Ref=$6.885

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

