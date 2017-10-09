15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Monday
- Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: CLNT) shares surged 123.2 percent to $7.41 after the company reported an exclusivity agreement for the potential takeover of Inspirit Studio.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) climbed 31.8 percent to $3.32 after the company disclosed that HVE has been awarded a $1 million contract.
- Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) shares gained 19 percent to $2.70. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Altimmune with an Overweight rating and a $6.00 price target.
- Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares rose 16 percent to $2.03. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics with a Buy rating and a $6 price target.
- OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) shares jumped 11.8 percent to $32.27. OneMain Holdings is said to be in advanced sale talks, according to sourcres as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. people familiar with the matter. Potential bidders include private, equity firms as well as competing lenders, the sources said.
- inTEST Corporation (NYSE: INTT) shares gained 11.8 percent to $9.50 after falling 0.29 percent on Friday.
- Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares climbed 11.4 percent to $3.50.
- Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ: MTBC) shares rose 8.6 percent to $3.02.
- Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TYPE) shares surged 8.2 percent to $21.75. Starboard Value disclosed a 6.8 percent stake in Monotype Imaging.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) climbed 8 percent to $2.59. Roth Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Titan Pharmaceuticals.
- Compugen Ltd. (USA) (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares gained 7.8 percent to $3.83 after the company reported new data demonstrating the potential of CGEN-15032 as a target for the development of first-in-class cancer therapy.
- Mazor Robotics Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: MZOR) shares gained 6.8 percent to $53.60 after the company issued a strong Q3 revenue forecast and disclosed that it has received 22 system purchase orders during the third quarter.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares rose 6.7 percent to $16.80.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares jumped 6.4 percent to $0.750 after the company disclosed that Los Alamos National Laboratory will collaborate with Gevo to develop missile fuel.
- Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) gained 4.8 percent to $42.76. Nomura initiated coverage on Yum China with a Buy rating.
