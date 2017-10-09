Wall Street's M&A Chatter From October 6-8: OneMain Financial, Cooke-Omega Protein, Kellogg-RXBAR

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Friday, October 6 through Sunday, October 8, 2017.

OneMain Financial Said to be in Sale Talks

The Rumor:

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) is said to be in advanced sale talks, according to sourcres as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. people familiar with the matter. Potential bidders include private, equity firms as well as competing lenders, the sources said.

OneMain closed Friday at $28.88, up 1 cent.

Kellogg Acquires RXBAR for $600M

The Deal:

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) announced Friday has entered into an agreement to acquire Chicago Bar Company LLC, maker of RXBAR protein bars for $600 million. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2017.

Kellogg closed at $62.40, down 30 cents.

Omega Protein to be Acquired for $22/Share by Cooke

The Deal:

Cooke Inc. and Omega Protein Corporation (NYSE: OME) announced that they have agreed that Cooke will acquire all outstanding shares of Omega Protein for $22.00 per share in cash. The transaction is expected to close in late 2017 or early in 2018, is subject to the approval by Omega stockholders,

Omega closed at $22.05, up $4.45.

