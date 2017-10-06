Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 3%; Synchronoss Technologies Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.11 percent to 22,750.71 while the NASDAQ declined 0.02 percent to 6,583.85. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.22 percent to 2,546.50.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Friday afternoon, the technology shares surged 0.23 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK), up 5 percent, and Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX), up 5 percent.

In trading on Friday, energy shares fell 1.21 percent. Meanwhile, top losers in the sector included SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM), down 7 percent, and QEP Resources Inc (NYSE: QEP) down 7 percent.

Top Headline

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported better-than-expected profit for its fourth quarter on Thursday.

Costco reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.08 per share on sales of $42.3 billion. However, analysts were expecting earnings of $2.02 per share on sales of $41.6 billion.

Costco reported a 5.7 percent rise in Q4 same-store sales.

Equities Trading UP

Omega Protein Corporation (NYSE: OME) shares shot up 33 percent to $22.15 after the company after the company agreed to be acquired for $22 per share by Cooke.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) got a boost, shooting up 33 percent to $14.22 after the company disclosed that it was restarting talks with Siris Capital regarding a potential deal.

LGL Group Inc (NYSE: LGL) shares were also up, gaining 12 percent to $6.44. LGL Group reported that it will review non-binding acquisition proposal from an investment group to acquire the assets of its two principal operating subsidiaries, M-tron Industries and Precise Time and Frequency.

Equities Trading DOWN

Alliqua Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: ALQA) shares dropped 13 percent to $2.91. Alliqua Biomedical reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) were down 18 percent to $24.61. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals priced its 7.05 million share IPO at $17.00 per share.

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) was down, falling around 10 percent to $16.10. JP Morgan downgraded Darling Ingredients from Overweight to Neutral.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 3.15 percent to $49.19 while gold traded up 0.20 percent to $1,275.70.

Silver traded up 1.15 percent Friday to $16.83, while copper fell 0.62 percent to $3.0275.

Eurozone

European shares closed mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 declined 0.40 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.29 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.77 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX declined 0.09 percent, and the French CAC 40 slipped 0.36 percent while U.K. shares rose 0.20 percent.

Economics

The U.S. economy lost 33,000 jobs in September. However, economists were expecting a gain of 90,000 nonfarm jobs. The unemployment rate declined to 4.2 percent from 4.4 percent.

U.S. wholesale inventories rose 0.90 percent for August, versus economists’ expectations for a 1.00 percent growth.

The total number of active U.S. oil rigs slipped by 2 to 748 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported.

Data on consumer credit for August will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Mid-Afternoon Market UpdateNews Eurozone Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.