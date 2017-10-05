16 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday
- Onvia, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVI) shares jumped 99.1 percent to $8.96 after the company agreed to be purchased by Deltek for $9 per share.
- Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares gained 46.5 percent to $3.97.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) shares rose 45.7 percent to $3.37. Piper Jaffray resumed coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics with an Overweight rating and a price target of $6.00.
- CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares surged 26.5 percent to $5.58. CareDx priced its 4.3 million common stock offering at $4 per share.
- Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) shares gained 17 percent to $2.75. Art's Way Manufacturing reported Q3 earnings of $0.01 per share on revenue of $6.55 million.
- Aoxin Tianli Group Inc (NASDAQ: ABAC) shares rose 16.1 percent to $3.29.
- Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) shares jumped 12.8 percent to $5.11.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: COLL) shares climbed 9.5 percent to $11.76 after gaining 0.47 percent on Wednesday.
- Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ: MOBL) shares surged 9.3 percent to $4.10. Altai Capital disclosed a 7.63 percent stake in Mobileiron.
- GEE Group Inc (NYSE: JOB) shares gained 7.9 percent to $3.00.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares rose 7.4 percent to $2.42.
- Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW) shares gained 7.2 percent to $9.70 following CNBC mention.
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) gained 6.4 percent to $3.00 after the company reported first Biologics License Application approval for U.S. Blood Center customer with the INTERCEPT Blood System.
- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) climbed 4 percent to $209.21 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY18 outlook.
- International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ: ISCA) rose 3.2 percent to $37.80 following strong quarterly results.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) shares rose 2.3 percent to $19.30 after the company reported a 9.3 percent gain in September comparable sales and raised its Q3 forecast.
