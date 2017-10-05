Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- The Challenger job-cut report for September is schedule for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on international trade for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell is set to speak in New York at 9:10 a.m. ET.
- San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in St. Louis at 9:15 a.m. ET.
- Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker is set to speak in Austin at 9:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on factory orders for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George will speak in Austin at 4:30 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
