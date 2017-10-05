Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2017 5:35am   Comments
  • The Challenger job-cut report for September is schedule for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on international trade for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell is set to speak in New York at 9:10 a.m. ET.
  • San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in St. Louis at 9:15 a.m. ET.
  • Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker is set to speak in Austin at 9:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on factory orders for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George will speak in Austin at 4:30 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

