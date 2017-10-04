Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 4

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Wednesday, October 4, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:55:28 pm: MTOR Meritor Nov 17 $25 Puts Sweep (24) at the Ask: 564 @ $0.9 vs 17 OI; Ref=$26.575

3:54:34 pm: SIMO Silicon Motion Oct 20 $50 Calls at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.901 vs 107 OI; Ref=$48.21

3:46:28 pm: ADMS Adamas Dec 15 $22.5 Calls Sweep (9) at the Ask: 614 @ $2.65 vs 459 OI; Ref=$22.1

3:34:34 pm: AL Air Lease Feb 16 $35 Puts at the Ask: 3040 @ $0.451 vs 195 OI; Ref=$43.555

2:44:05 pm: FTNT Fortinet Oct 20 $38 Calls Sweep (39) at the Ask: 1688 @ $0.301 vs 546 OI; Ref=$36.859

1:56:00 pm: HSY Hershey Oct 20 $106 Calls at the Bid: 870 @ $2.9 vs 8 OI; Ref=$108.46

1:38:38 pm: KR Kroger Dec 15 $22 Calls Sweep (48) at the Ask: 2156 @ $0.95 vs 582 OI; Ref=$20.55

1:33:45 pm: R Ryder Nov 17 $82.5 Puts Sweep (28) at the Ask: 1041 @ $2.5 vs 7 OI; Ref=$83.59

1:32:51 pm: KR Kroger Dec 15 $22 Calls Sweep (22) at the Ask: 946 @ $0.9 vs 582 OI; Ref=$20.525

12:18:38 pm: CRM Salesforce Nov 17 $97.5 Puts Sweep (16) at the Bid: 919 @ $3.951 vs 608 OI; Ref=$95.41

12:00:05 pm: FSLR First Solar Oct 20 $48.5 Calls Sweep (28) at the Bid: 625 @ $1.211 vs 507 OI; Ref=$47.72

11:25:11 am: RAD Rite Aid Oct 27 $2.5 Puts at the Ask: 800 @ $0.42 vs 141 OI; Ref=$2.09

11:15:48 am: ADP ADP Nov 17 $110 Calls at the Ask: 2000 @ $3.701 vs 1584 OI; Ref=$110.28

11:03:07 am: VRX Valeant Nov 17 $16 Puts Sweep (30) at the Ask: 2407 @ $2.241 vs 368 OI; Ref=$14.49

10:25:34 am: RSG Rep Svces Nov 17 $60 Puts at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.651 vs 0 OI; Ref=$62.74

10:14:40 am: CPB Campbell Soup Jan 19 $45 Puts at the Ask: 500 @ $1.851 vs 267 OI; Ref=$46.17

10:10:20 am: FOLD Amicus Therapeutics Nov 17 $14 Puts Sweep (20) at the Bid: 529 @ $0.651 vs 86 OI; Ref=$16.18

10:09:03 am: JD JD.com Nov 17 $42 Calls Above Ask!: 6462 @ $0.881 vs 1670 OI; Ref=$38.28

10:03:19 am: DDD 3D Systems Nov 10 $15 Calls Sweep (35) at the Ask: 1736 @ $0.68 vs 12 OI; Ref=$14.26

9:46:54 am: MBI MBIA Oct 27 $7.5 Puts Sweep (16) at the Ask: 996 @ $0.401 vs 0 OI; Ref=$7.7

9:37:37 am: TEVA TEVA Fri $17 Puts Sweep (7) at the Bid: 891 @ $0.76 vs 786 OI; Ref=$16.5501

9:36:39 am: AAL American Airlines Feb 16 $60 Calls at the Ask: 2000 @ $1.0 vs 1667 OI; Ref=$50.97

