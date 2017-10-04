15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Wednesday
- Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGSE) shares jumped 224.1 percent to $2.66 following announcement of exclusive license agreement with Dow to commercialize POWERHOUSE solar shingles system.
- Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ: MTBC) shares gained 23.1 percent to $3.89 after surging 109.27 percent on Tuesday.
- Motif Bio plc - ADR (NASDAQ: MTFB) shares jumped 20.1 percent to $12.19 after the company disclosed that Iclaprim achieved primary endpoint of non-inferiority vs vancomycin in REVIVE-2 Phase 3 study.
- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) jumped 18.3 percent to $38.48 after the company reported the FDA approval of first generic for Copaxone 40 mg/mL 3-times-a-week.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CATB) gained 18.2 percent to $3.34 after the company disclosed positive results from open-label extension of Phase 2 MoveDMD trial evaluating edasalonexent.
- CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) shares surged 16.3 percent to $22.09. Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) and CytomX reported a strategic collaboration in immuno-oncology.
- Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: THR) jumped 15.1 percent to $21.18 as the company reported the acquisition of CCI Thermal Technologies for CAD $258 million.
- NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK) gained 15.1 percent to $12.55. NewLink Genetics priced its 5 million share common stock offering at $10.25 per share.
- Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) gained 13.4 percent to $6.09 after gaining 10.95 percent on Tuesday.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) gained 9.9 percent to $0.770. Oppenheimer upgraded Capstone Turbine from Perform to Outperform.
- Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) climbed 8.6 percent to $16.16 as the company announced additional positive data in Pompe disease Phase 1/2 study at the World Muscle Society.
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) climbed 7.6 percent to $3.53 after reporting positive six-month results in DMD at the World Muscle Society International Congress.
- 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ: VNET) jumped 7.6 percent to $6.25. Morgan Stanley upgraded 21Vianet Group from Equalweight to Overweight.
- Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ: QBAK) gained 7.4 percent to $7.18 as the company disclosed that its subsidiary, N2Power, Inc., received $2.0 million in orders from existing OEM gaming customers.
- Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares rose 4.1 percent to $1.81 after the company reported 'positive' top-line results from proof-of-concept study of VK0214.
