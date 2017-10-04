IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

As Americans continue to make sense of Sunday’s Las Vegas massacre, which left 59 dead and at least 527 injured at the Route 91 Harvest festival, many are eager to take action. Here are five constructive ways to get involved in the healing process: Link

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL)'s YouTube is set to use the 2017 MLB World Series as the platform for its first national advertising campaign. The campaign will promote its new skinny bundle package YouTube TV.: Link

Wall Street Journal

Republican plans for a big tax overhaul hinge on how far the White House and Congress are willing to go in eliminating or reining in popular tax breaks, sometimes known in Washington as the sacred cows of the tax code: Link

A massive data breach at Yahoo in 2013 was far more extensive than previously disclosed, affecting all of its 3 billion user accounts, new parent company Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) said on Tuesday: Link

Reuters

The European Commission said on Wednesday it was taking Ireland to the European Court of Justice for its failure to recover up to 13 billion euros ($15.3 billion) of tax due from Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL): Link

A U.S. official told Congress on Tuesday it would be “rational” to legislate a path for citizenship for illegal immigrants who came to the United States as children, but within hours the administration backtracked, saying his comments did not state the views of President Donald Trump: Link

Bloomberg

President Donald Trump suggested that the government debt accumulated by bankrupt Puerto Rico would need to be wiped clean to help the island recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria: Link

Apple and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM)'s billion-dollar war over an $18 part: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

USA ADP Employment Change for Sep 135.0K vs 125.0K Est; Prior 237.0K

US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for September is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.

The ISM non-manufacturing index for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak in St. Louis at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will speak in St. Louis at 3:15 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

JP Morgan upgraded PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) from Neutral to Overweight

(NASDAQ: PCAR) from Neutral to Overweight Jefferies downgraded Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) from Buy to Hold

(NYSE: KOS) from Buy to Hold Stifel downgraded Casella Waste (NASDAQ: CWST) from Buy to Hold

