YouTube TV's First National Advertising Campaign? The 2017 World Series

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)'s YouTube is set to use the 2017 MLB World Series as the platform for its first national advertising campaign. The campaign will promote its new skinny bundle package YouTube TV.

YouTube will run commercials for YouTube TV during the fall classic, which is set to air on Fox (Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA)) in late October. The company will also feature MLB stars in promotions for its $35 per month service that will include nearly 50 channels, including live local feeds from the major networks. Last year's World Series win by the Chicago Cubs drew over 40 million viewers, the most in 25 years.

This is also the first time the World Series has had a presenting sponsor.

It's often live sports that hold most cable subscribers captive to their current service. Until YouTube TV, the company had not offered any sporting events and will use the World Series to combat the stigma that viewers need a traditional cable package to watch their favorite sports.

”We built a cable-free service that makes it easier than ever for fans to get access to their favorite live TV programming — including amazing live sporting events like the World Series on FOX,” said Kelly Merryman, managing director, content partnerships Americas, YouTube.

“When we were thinking about partnerships to showcase the power of YouTube TV, Major League Baseball and the World Series was the perfect fit. It’s a great next step in our long-term relationship with the league.”

YouTube TV’s channel lineup will include Fox and ESPN (Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS)) and is currently available to 49 of the nations to 50 TV markets, representing two-thirds of the country.

“We are proud to team with YouTube on its first major partnership to help raise national awareness for YouTube TV,” said Noah Garden, MLB executive vice president. “YouTube TV is an exciting new offering for fans providing them with increased flexibility to enjoy FOX’s broadcast of the Fall Classic on any device.”

Image Credit: By Ron Cogswell ('Cubs Win the Series!' Wrigley Field Chicago (IL)) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Kelly Merryman MLB Noah Garden YouTubeNews Sports Media General Best of Benzinga

