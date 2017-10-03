15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
- Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) shares dipped 35.1 percent to $8.57 after the company issued weak forecast for the third quarter. The company expects Q3 sales to rise 7 percent to $84 million. Comparable store sales are projected to increase 1 percent in the quarter.
- Envirostar Inc (NYSE: EVI) shares fell 12.4 percent to $24.30.
- Aegion Corp (NASDAQ: AEGN) slipped 11.8 percent to $20.77 after the company issued an update on strategic actions. Craig-Hallum downgraded Aegion from Buy to Hold.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares fell 11.2 percent to $9.60 after the company issued top-line results from Phase II study of BEKINDA in patients with IBS-D.
- Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ: FORK) shares dropped 10.6 percent to $4.20.
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares fell 10 percent to $2.60.
- Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) declined 8.6 percent to $6.23 after the company issued an update on strategic review process. The company said its board continues to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives.
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares fell 8.5 percent to $21.56.
- Alliance MMA Inc (NASDAQ: AMMA) shares dropped 8.4 percent to $1.88.
- Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCMP) shares declined 8.3 percent to $11.05. Mizuho downgraded Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from Buy to Neutral.
- Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares dropped 7.2 percent to $3.50. Genius Brands reported a $6.4 million registered direct offering.
- Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) shares fell 6.2 percent to $2.13. Veru reported a deal with Timm Medical Technologies for the distribution and promotion of PREBOOST.
- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) declined 6.2 percent to $110.56. Susquehanna initiated coverage on National Beverage with a Neutral rating.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) dropped 5.4 percent to $22.71. Deutsche Bank downgraded Urban Outfitters from Hold to Sell.
- MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) declined 4.7 percent to $77.28. Baird downgraded MSA Safety from Outperform to Neutral.
Posted-In: Mid-Day LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...