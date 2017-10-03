Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mostly up in early pre-market trade, setting the Standard & Poor 500 for a sixth consecutive session of gains and another record high. Data on Industrial Output, month-on-month as well as year-on-year, will be released at 8:00 a.m. ET. Motor vehicle sales data will be released at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.51 points to 22,557.60, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index futures were up 9.76 points to 2,529.12. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 20.76 points to 6.516.72.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures gained 0.34 percent to trade at $56.62 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.10 percent to trade at $50.50 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly mixed today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.71 percent and the STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.06 percent. The German DAX 30 index gained 0.58 percent, while the UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.21 percent and the French CAC 40 Index gained 0.18 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei Stock Average rose 01.05 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 2.25 percent, China's Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.28 percent and India's BSE Sensex rose 0.68 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Stephens & Co upgraded Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Cal-Maine Foods shares rose 1.34 percent to close at $41.65 on Monday.

Breaking News

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) shares were expected to rise almost 3 percent in premarket trade on Tuesday, following the company reporting higher than expected profit and sales for FYQ3.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) is set to introduce its new line of devices of the 2017 holiday shopping season on Wednesday. However, this event will also indicate whether the investment in producing its own hardware to compete with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been worthwhile.

