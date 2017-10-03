The Market In 5 Minutes: Tesla Deliveries, Goldman Sachs And Bitcoin

IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

In the 1980s, Toys R Us was gobbling market share in the golden age of brick and mortar. In the 1990s, soaring profits fueled its expansion both in the U.S. and abroad. But on Sept. 19, the once redoubtable retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection: Link

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)’s third-quarter Model 3 deliveries fell far short of expectations with just 220 against previous guidance of 1,500 and Baird Equity’s worst-case estimates of 300: Link

Wall Street Journal

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) is weighing a new trading operation dedicated to bitcoin and other digital currencies, the first blue-chip Wall Street firm preparing to deal directly in this burgeoning yet controversial market, according to people familiar with the matter: Link

China has created the world’s largest electric-car market by sheer force of will, a giant bet on domestic production that’s leaving major foreign auto makers scrambling to keep up: Link

Reuters

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) allowed a Russian defense agency to review the inner workings of cyber defense software used by the Pentagon to guard its computer networks, according to Russian regulatory records and interviews with people with direct knowledge of the issue: Link

U.S. lawmakers are due to question the former head of Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) at a Tuesday hearing that could shed light on how hackers accessed the personal data of more than 140 million consumers: Link

Bloomberg

Separatist activists are taking to the streets of Barcelona on Tuesday to press home their demands for independence after winning an illegal referendum at the weekend: Link

The CEO of UBS, Sergio Ermotti, is a trader at heart. Yet the most recent chapter of his career begins with the investment banker overhauling an investment bank: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

Data on motor vehicle sales for September will be released today.

Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell is set to speak in Washington at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Retail Economist/Goldman Reports Chain Store Sales Up 4.7% Last Week, Up 1.6% YoY

The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Goldman Sachs upgraded Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) from Neutral to Buy

(NYSE: PSX) from Neutral to Buy JMP upgraded Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI) from Market Underperform to Market Perform

(NYSE: AYI) from Market Underperform to Market Perform Citi upgraded Dimension Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DMTX) from Sell to Neutral

(NASDAQ: DMTX) from Sell to Neutral Susquehanna downgraded MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) from Positive to Neutral

(NYSE: MGM) from Positive to Neutral Goldman Sachs downgraded Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) from Buy to Neutral

(NYSE: MPC) from Buy to Neutral UBS downgraded Lear (NYSE: LEA) from Buy to Neutral

