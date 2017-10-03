Wall Street's M&A Chatter From October 2: CenturyLink-Level 3, Unilever-Mae Terras, Dimension-Ultragenyx

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Monday, October 2, 2017.

CenturyLink Wins Conditional US Antitrust Approval for Purchase Of Level 3

The Approval:

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday agreed to approve CenturyLink Inc (NYSE: CTL) pending acquisition of Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LVLT) subject to conditions, including court approval of certain provisions. The combined company is required to divest certain Level 3 metro network assets and 24 strands of dark fiber connecting 30 specified city-pairs across the country.

Level 3 Communications closed Monday at $53.94 and traded at $55.89 after-hours.

Unilever to Acquire Mae Terras

The Deal:

Unilever (NYSE: UL) (NYSE: UN) announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Brazilian natural and organic food business Mãe Terra. Closing is subject to regulatory approvals.

Terms were not disclosed.

Unilever closed at $57.92, down 4 cents.

Dimension Therapeutics Board Says Ultragenyx's $6/Share Proposal is a 'Superior Proposal'

The Offer:

Dimension Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DMTX) announced that Dimension's Board of Directors has determined that an unsolicited proposal of $6.00 per share, from Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE), constitutes a "Superior Proposal" as defined in Dimension's existing merger agreement with REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX), dated Aug. 24, 2017. Ultragenyx has now delivered a binding acquisition agreement, subject to acceptance by Dimension

REGENXBIO has agreed that it's not exercising its right under the merger agreement, to potentially match or exceed Ultragenyx's proposal.

Dimension Therapeutics closed at $5.90, down 10 cents.

