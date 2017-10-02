Fresh off its hot initial public offering, Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) unveiled on Monday five new streaming players at various price points.

The base model Roku Express and Roku Express+ will sell at $29.99 and is marketed toward users who want a basic streaming device. However, users with older TVs may have to pay $10 more to connect the box with composite ports.

Moving up the price ladder, a new basic streaming stick will cost the same $49.99 as prior models but is expected to be 50 percent faster, The Verge noted. The stick also comes with an updated remote to include voice control along with power and volume buttons.

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus supports HDR and 4K Ultra HD boasts four times the wireless range as the basic stick and will cost $69.99.

The Roku Ultra box is the highest-end device Roku offers and includes 4K support, an ethernet port and USB support and will set users back $99, which may be a good deal as it marks a price drop from the $130 starting point last year, The Verge added.

"Our new streaming player line up provides performance, price and features to meet our users needs so they can sit back, relax and enjoy their TV viewing experience even more," said Chas Smith, general manager of Roku TVs and players. "Consumers will love our new sleek Roku Streaming Stick+ with an innovative advanced wireless receiver that gives up to four times the wireless range and a remote that controls TV volume and power. It makes 4K and HDR streaming simple."

At time of publication, shares of Roku had fallen 11.04 percent on the day to $23.60.

______

Image Credit: By FASTILY - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

