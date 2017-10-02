Market Overview

30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2017 8:11am   Comments
Gainers

  • VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) rose 28.2 percent to $5.00 in pre-market trading after falling 2.50 percent on Friday.
  • Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) gained 23.5 percent to $11.52 after the company disclosed Friday that it remains in active discussions with multiple parties.
  • ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) rose 17.1 percent to $3.08 in pre-market trading after falling 24.86 percent on Friday. ITUS reported the completion of at-the-market offering.
  • Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) rose 17 percent to $7.25 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it will receive a $116 million strategic investment from Roivant Sciences.
  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) rose 14.2 percent to $2.90 in the pre-market trading session after the company issued an update on FDA review of fostamatinib for ITP.
  • MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares rose 12.4 percent to $2.44 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the FDA has approved an update to the Afrezza prescribing information.
  • Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE: TRN) shares rose 12.4 percent to $35.85 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.31 percent on Friday.
  • Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: KTOV) rose 11.2 percent to $2.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported filing by FDA for NDA of KIT-302.
  • Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) rose 11 percent to $30.30 in pre-market trading. Disney and Altice disclosed an agreement in principle in programming talks and extend deadline to finalize terms, Reuters reported.
  • Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares rose 10.7 percent to $23.80 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 1.18 percent on Friday.
  • Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) shares rose 10.6 percent to $5.20 in pre-market trading after falling 1.88 percent on Friday.
  • Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares rose 10.3 percent to $14.00 in pre-market trading after surging 16.74 percent on Friday.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) rose 8.7 percent to $5.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.75 percent on Friday.
  • Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares rose 7.8 percent to $49.00 in the pre-market trading session after climbing 23.24 percent on Friday.
  • Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CATB) rose 7.6 percent to $2.28 in pre-market trading after falling 4.93 percent on Friday.
  • Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: AXDX) shares rose 7 percent to $24.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.13 percent on Friday.
  • Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) rose 6.6 percent to $58.00 in pre-market trading as the company disclosed that it has received the FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for ADCETRIS in frontline advanced Hodgkin lymphoma.
  • Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) rose 6.4 percent to $2.66 in pre-market trading after surging 31.58 percent on Friday.
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) rose 4.9 percent to $123.23 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Buy.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) rose 3.6 percent to $47.00 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Losers

  • Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) fell 19.7 percent to $30.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported topline data from spinocerebellar ataxia Phase 2/3 trial.
  • Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 9 percent to $24.16 in pre-market trading after jumping 12.94 percent on Friday.
  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares fell 6.2 percent to $44.25 in pre-market trading following NY Post report that talks to take the company private may fall apart.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 5.7 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.11 percent on Friday.
  • 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ: VNET) shares fell 5.1 percent to $5.40 after rising 0.71 percent on Friday.
  • MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) shares fell 4.9 percent to $31.00 in pre-market trading following Mandaly Bay casino shooting.
  • Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) fell 4.3 percent to $4.02 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.25 percent on Friday.
  • bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares fell 4 percent to $131.90 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley downgraded bluebird bio from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
  • Ominto Inc (NASDAQ: OMNT) shares fell 4 percent to $4.33 in pre-market trading after dipping 22.68 percent on Friday.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares fell 3.3 percent to $10.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported acceleration of RHB-104 Phase III study in Crohn's disease.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

