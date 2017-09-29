Market Overview

12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2017 12:30pm   Comments
  • Ominto Inc (NASDAQ: OMNT) shares dipped 14.6 percent to $4.97.
  • Revlon Inc (NYSE: REV) shares slipped 14.6 percent to $23.50.
  • Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: NITE) shares declined 12.5 percent to $21.00. Nightstar Therapeutics priced IPO at $14 per ADS.
  • LSC Communications Inc (NYSE: LKSD) shares dropped 10.3 percent to $15.95.
  • Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ: PME) shares fell 9.2 percent to $2.88.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: OXBR) shares declined 8.5 percent to $3.98.
  • Envirostar Inc (NYSE: EVI) shares 7.4 percent to $28.05. EnviroStar reported earnings of $0.31 per share on sales of $94 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017.
  • Norbord Inc. (NYSE: OSB) shares slipped 7 percent to $38.44. BMO Capital downgraded Norbord from Market Perform to Underperform.
  • IAMGOLD Corp (USA) (NYSE: IAG) dropped 6.6 percent to $6.22. Canaccord Genuity downgraded IAMGOLD from Buy to Hold.
  • Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) shares declined 5.5 percent to $26.99. BMO Capital downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from Market Perform to Underperform.
  • SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) dropped 4.2 percent to $48.86. Williams Capital downgraded SCANA from Hold to Sell.
  • Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE: TSQ) shares slipped 3.4 percent to $10.14. Bank of America downgraded Townsquare Media from Buy to Underperform.

