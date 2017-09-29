18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Friday
- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) shares jumped 120.4 percent to $28.38 after the company announced top-line results from a phase 3 clinical trial exploring its drug called ZX008 for the treatment of Dravet syndrome. Zogenix said that its trial met its primary objective of demonstrating that ZX008, when given to patients at a dose of 0.8 mg/kg/day, is superior to a placebo as adjunctive therapy in the treatment of Dravet syndrome in children and young adults based on change in the frequency of convulsive seizures between the six-week baseline observation period and the 14-week treatment period.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACER) shares climbed 31 percent to $18.74.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares surged 25.4 percent to $46.25. Roth Capital raised price target on Veritone from $13.00 to $62.00.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares rose 20 percent to $19.36. NuCana priced its IPO of 6,667,000 American Depositary Shares at $15.00 per ADS.
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares gained 17.5 percent to $2.59.
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares jumped 17.5 percent to $27.60.
- Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) shares rose 17 percent to $20.60.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares surged 16.3 percent to $12.64.
- Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) shares gained 15 percent to $4.46.
- A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) shares climbed 14.4 percent to $7.61 as the company raised its guidance for the third quarter.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) rose 12.8 percent to $ 19.69 after an advisory panel to the FDA concluded on Thursday that the company's experimental drug to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy may work.
- Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) gained 11.6 percent to $25.12 after the company reported results for its fourth quarter.
- Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) rose 9.2 percent to $28.00. Oppenheimer upgraded Conn's from Perform to Outperform.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares climbed 8.4 percent to $24.10 as the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) rose 8 percent to $3.80. Aehr Test posted adjusted earnings of 0.01 per share in the first quarter, versus a year-ago adjusted loss of $0.03 per share. The company also disclosed that it has received follow-on orders for $2.7 million.
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) shares gained 7.6 percent to $70.43 as the company raised its outlook for fiscal 2017 and announced plans to cut around 450 jobs.
- Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLD) surged 7.3 percent to $25.00. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heartland Express from Hold to Buy.
- ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) rose 3.8 percent to $168.40. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on ABIOMED with a Buy rating.
