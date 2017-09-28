There's a war going on in retail which no store is safe from.

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s newly acquired Whole Foods Market just became the latest victim of the cybercrime offensive that's also hit shops like Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) and Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) recently.

Whole Foods announced discovery of the hack in a press release issued Thursday afternoon. The release revealed payment card information at certain venues (e.g. taprooms and full table-service restaurants located within some Whole Foods stores) was accessed without being authorized.

Both the primary checkout system of Whole Foods Market stores, as well as the systems of parent company Amazon, were said to have been unaffected. The grocer has contacted law enforcement and is conducting its own investigation.

Not divulged were details of how many customers were affected, when the first instance took place, or when exactly the company became aware.

Amazon could not be immediately reached for comment.

