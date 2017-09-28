Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hacked Foods: Payment Card Security Breach Reported At Whole Foods Market
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2017 6:02pm   Comments
Share:
Related AMZN
Why Amazon Needs To Partner With Or Buy A Pharmacy Benefit Manager
Apple Brand Estimated At 3 Times The Value Of Amazon's
Does Kroger Have Time to Recoup? (GuruFocus)
Related TGT
Why Walgreens Is Important For E.L.F. Beauty Products
Toys 'R' Us Bankruptcy: Christmas Comes Early For Walmart, Amazon
Did Target aim for $15 minimum wage too soon? (Fox Business)

There's a war going on in retail which no store is safe from.

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s newly acquired Whole Foods Market just became the latest victim of the cybercrime offensive that's also hit shops like Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) and Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) recently.

Whole Foods announced discovery of the hack in a press release issued Thursday afternoon. The release revealed payment card information at certain venues (e.g. taprooms and full table-service restaurants located within some Whole Foods stores) was accessed without being authorized.

Both the primary checkout system of Whole Foods Market stores, as well as the systems of parent company Amazon, were said to have been unaffected. The grocer has contacted law enforcement and is conducting its own investigation.

Not divulged were details of how many customers were affected, when the first instance took place, or when exactly the company became aware.

Amazon could not be immediately reached for comment.

Related Link: There Have Been Some Notable Cybersecurity Breaches In 2017

Posted-In: News Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + HD)

Why Amazon Needs To Partner With Or Buy A Pharmacy Benefit Manager
Apple Brand Estimated At 3 Times The Value Of Amazon's
Do The Small Guys Stand A Chance In The FinTech Sector?
Roku IPO Watch: Things To Know
What AWS Pinpoint Means For Vonage And Twilio
Expect Amazon's 'Flywheel' Approach To Continue Adding To Long-Term Upside
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on AMZN
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.