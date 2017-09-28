Market Overview

18 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2017 1:09pm   Comments
  • DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares tumbled 36.2 percent to $43.08 following the FDA approval of Abbott's Blood Glucose Monitoring Device and analyst downgrades.
  • ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares declined 22.5 percent to $3.37 after dropping 12.83 percent on Wednesday.
  • Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ: PME) shares dipped 20.5 percent to $2.25.
  • Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) shares fell 16.6 percent to $17.78. Comtech posted upbeat quarterly earnings, but sales missed estimates.
  • DHX Media Ltd (USA) (NASDAQ: DHXM) shares declined 14.3 percent to $4.20. DHX Media reported Q4 adjusted net income of $4.7 million on sales of $87.6 million.
  • NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) shares dropped 14 percent to $3.40 after the company reported Q4 results.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares declined 13.5 percent to $2.56.
  • Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) shares fell 12.9 percent to $3.11. Sino-Global Shipping reported Q4 earnings of $0.07 per share.
  • AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) dropped 12.2 percent to $16.10 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
  • Secoo Holding Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: SECO) shares fell 12.2 percent to $8.23.
  • LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) shares declined 11.3 percent to $7.39 after the company issued operation update on Pryor and Oklahoma plant.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) dropped 11.2 percent to $2.03 after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales and named Kermit Crawford as President and COO.
  • Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) tumbled 9.7 percent to $8.16. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Endo International with a Sell rating and a $7.00 price target.
  • Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) shares slipped 8.2 percent to $4.13. Pier 1 Imports posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter. The company’s comparable sales rose 1.8 percent during the quarter.
  • Bioblast Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: ORPN) shares fell 8 percent to $2.21.
  • Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) shares declined 8 percent to $10.53. Enzo Biochem reported a Q4 loss of $0.04 per share on sales of $28.2 million.
  • Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares slipped 6 percent to $43.30 after dipping 30.28 percent on Wednesday.
  • Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: MBWM) dropped 4.4 percent to $34.08. DA Davidson downgraded Mercantile Bank from Buy to Neutral.

