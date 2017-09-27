Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Wednesday, September 27, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:53:39 pm: GME GameStop Jan 19 $22 Puts Sweep (16) at the Ask: 739 @ $2.48 vs 260 OI; Ref=$20.915

3:52:13 pm: WUBA 58.com Apr 20 $60 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $5.8 vs 36 OI; Ref=$61.7

3:35:22 pm: VRX Valeant Jan, 2020 $15 Puts Sweep (38) at the Ask: 780 @ $4.898 vs 20 OI; Ref=$14.39

3:17:36 pm: LUV Southwest Air Jan 19 $57.5 Calls Sweep (26) at the Bid: 1299 @ $2.451 vs 589 OI; Ref=$55.855

2:57:04 pm: SNAP SNAP Apr 20 $13 Puts Sweep (32) at the Bid: 5093 @ $1.86 vs 705 OI; Ref=$14.035

2:34:33 pm: PYPL PayPal Nov 17 $65 Calls at the Ask: 2200 @ $2.141 vs 741 OI; Ref=$63.6158

2:21:28 pm: CTL CentruyLink Jan 19 $17 Puts at the Ask: 9690 @ $0.901 vs 2501 OI; Ref=$19.39

2:01:35 pm: STLD Steel Dynamics Oct 20 $33 Calls Sweep (20) at the Ask: 2000 @ $1.301 vs 220 OI; Ref=$33.51

1:58:01 pm: DPS Dr Pepper Snapple Nov 17 $87.5 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $2.351 vs 45 OI; Ref=$87.345

1:57:22 pm: BBY Best Buy Nov 17 $57.5 Puts Sweep (33) at the Ask: 1061 @ $3.5 vs 329 OI; Ref=$56.67

1:53:18 pm: FOLD Amicus Therapeutics Apr 20 $23 Puts Sweep (24) at the Bid: 708 @ $8.801 vs 0 OI; Ref=$15.1

1:45:19 pm: RLGY Realogy Dec 15 $30 Puts at the Ask: 500 @ $0.651 vs 253 OI; Ref=$32.75

1:14:54 pm: PENN Penn Nat Nov 17 $25 Calls Sweep (4) at the Ask: 600 @ $0.551 vs 0 OI; Ref=$23.5

1:12:05 pm: SNAP SNAP Apr 20 $13 Puts Sweep (15) at the Bid: 2433 @ $1.891 vs 705 OI; Ref=$14.01

12:54:51 pm: SRPT Sarepta Fri $46 Calls Sweep (24) at the Ask: 685 @ $0.6 vs 120 OI; Ref=$45.45

12:49:12 pm: WDC Western Digital Oct 6 $89 Calls Sweep (30) at the Ask: 690 @ $1.011 vs 159 OI; Ref=$87.85

12:03:08 pm: GIL Gildan Nov 17 $30 Puts at the Ask: 1500 @ $1.0 vs 0 OI; Ref=$30.59

11:55:23 am: LPX Louisiana Pac Nov 17 $30 Puts Sweep (22) at the Ask: 509 @ $1.7 vs 0 OI; Ref=$29.11

11:51:18 am: IMMU Immunomedics Jan 19 $10 Puts Sweep (4) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.919 vs 96 OI; Ref=$12.77

11:42:48 am: NRG NRG Energy Dec 15 $25 Calls Sweep (29) at the Ask: 2000 @ $1.951 vs 352 OI; Ref=$24.86

11:38:05 am: BAC Bank of America Oct 20 $26.5 Puts Sweep (10) at the Bid: 825 @ $1.231 vs 250 OI; Ref=$25.395

10:43:48 am: BBBY Bed Bath Beyond May 18 $25 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.75 vs 51 OI; Ref=$22.7732

10:31:29 am: V Visa Oct 13 $102 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.686 vs 196 OI; Ref=$103.43

10:22:59 am: MU Micron Oct 6 $38 Calls Sweep (21) at the Ask: 5005 @ $0.419 vs 636 OI; Ref=$36.88

10:14:38 am: APO Apollo Global Jan 19 $27 Calls Sweep (3) at the Bid: 2500 @ $3.3 vs 1516 OI; Ref=$30.01

10:07:47 am: TMUS T-Mobile Oct 27 $66 Calls at the Ask: 30000 @ $1.031 vs 75 OI; Ref=$62.63

9:55:47 am: MU Micron Oct 20 $38 Puts Sweep (4) at the Ask: 989 @ $1.93 vs 293 OI; Ref=$36.901

9:53:40 am: NYT NY Times Nov 17 $20 Puts at the Ask: 1500 @ $1.0 vs 1500 OI; Ref=$19.6

9:42:53 am: MU Micron Jan 19 $37 Puts Sweep (8) at the Bid: 903 @ $3.25 vs 891 OI; Ref=$36.685

9:38:18 am: MU Micron Fri $37 Calls Sweep (9) at the Ask: 8274 @ $0.233 vs 8244 OI; Ref=$36.0

