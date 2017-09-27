20 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Wednesday
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) shares tumbled 33 percent to $2.83 after the company reported a deal for registered direct placement of $6.5m in common shares and warrants.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares fell 19.6 percent to $53.00 on a tweet from Citron Research’s Andrew Left appraising Veritone at $20.
- Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares dipped 17.2 percent to $14.20 after the company lowered its Q3 sales outlook. Citigroup downgraded Kornit Digital from Buy to Neutral.
- Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) dipped 17.2 percent to $12.18. PiperJaffray downgraded Tile Shop from Overweight to Neutral.
- 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ: VNET) shares dropped 16 percent to $6.04 following 19 percent rally on Tuesday. 21Vianet reported the completion of sale of 2 units within its Managed Network Services business.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) shares fell 14.8 percent to $3.08. Babcock & Wilcox expects $10 million to $15 million of cost following a structural steel issue for a UK renewable project.
- Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares declined 13.2 percent to $2.10.
- Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE: TAHO) shares dropped 12.7 percent to $4.96.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ: PME) shares fell 11 percent to $2.78.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares dropped 10.6 percent to $13.09 on no apparent news.
- Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ: CLXT) declined 9.3 percent to $24.01. Citigroup downgraded Calyxt from Buy to Neutral.
- Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares fell 9.3 percent to $6.01 after gaining 36.49 percent on Tuesday.
- Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE: WLKP) shares fell 8.3 percent to $22.00. Westlake Chemical Partners reported a 4.5 million common unit offering and reported the purchase of added 5 percent limited partner interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo for $229.2 million.
- Versartis Inc (NASDAQ: VSAR) shares fell 8.1 percent to $2.58 after gaining 14.29 percent on Tuesday.
- ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares fell 7.6 percent to $4.61 after surging 29.61 percent on Tuesday.
- Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ: ACTG) shares fell 7.6 percent to $4.67 after climbing 4.12 percent on Tuesday.
- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) declined 7.3 percent to $46.52 as the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) dropped 6.1 percent to $3.87. Raymond James upgraded CareDx from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) dropped 4.4 percent to $35.47. Ascendis Pharma priced 3.8 million ADS offering at $35.50 per ADS.
- Nike Inc (NASDAQ: NKE) shares fell 3.4 percent to $51.87. Nike reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Andrew LeftNews Short Sellers Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...