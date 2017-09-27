Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

20 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2017 1:31pm   Comments
Share:
  • Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) shares tumbled 33 percent to $2.83 after the company reported a deal for registered direct placement of $6.5m in common shares and warrants.
  • Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares fell 19.6 percent to $53.00 on a tweet from Citron Research’s Andrew Left appraising Veritone at $20.
  • Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares dipped 17.2 percent to $14.20 after the company lowered its Q3 sales outlook. Citigroup downgraded Kornit Digital from Buy to Neutral.
  • Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) dipped 17.2 percent to $12.18. PiperJaffray downgraded Tile Shop from Overweight to Neutral.
  • 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ: VNET) shares dropped 16 percent to $6.04 following 19 percent rally on Tuesday. 21Vianet reported the completion of sale of 2 units within its Managed Network Services business.
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) shares fell 14.8 percent to $3.08. Babcock & Wilcox expects $10 million to $15 million of cost following a structural steel issue for a UK renewable project.
  • Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares declined 13.2 percent to $2.10.
  • Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE: TAHO) shares dropped 12.7 percent to $4.96.
  • Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ: PME) shares fell 11 percent to $2.78.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares dropped 10.6 percent to $13.09 on no apparent news.
  • Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ: CLXT) declined 9.3 percent to $24.01. Citigroup downgraded Calyxt from Buy to Neutral.
  • Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares fell 9.3 percent to $6.01 after gaining 36.49 percent on Tuesday.
  • Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE: WLKP) shares fell 8.3 percent to $22.00. Westlake Chemical Partners reported a 4.5 million common unit offering and reported the purchase of added 5 percent limited partner interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo for $229.2 million.
  • Versartis Inc (NASDAQ: VSAR) shares fell 8.1 percent to $2.58 after gaining 14.29 percent on Tuesday.
  • ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares fell 7.6 percent to $4.61 after surging 29.61 percent on Tuesday.
  • Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ: ACTG) shares fell 7.6 percent to $4.67 after climbing 4.12 percent on Tuesday.
  • Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) declined 7.3 percent to $46.52 as the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
  • CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) dropped 6.1 percent to $3.87. Raymond James upgraded CareDx from Market Perform to Outperform.
  • Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) dropped 4.4 percent to $35.47. Ascendis Pharma priced 3.8 million ADS offering at $35.50 per ADS.
  • Nike Inc (NASDAQ: NKE) shares fell 3.4 percent to $51.87. Nike reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Andrew LeftNews Short Sellers Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACTG + ASND)

25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Friday
Mid-Day Market Update: Revolution Lighting Technologies Drops Following Reduced FY2017 Outlook; Ascendis Pharma Shares Surge
What Do Versartis' Troubles Mean For Opko Health?
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; CarMax Tops Q2 Expectations
Versartis' Somavaratan Still Has A Path Forward; Cantor Reiterates Buy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on TANH
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.