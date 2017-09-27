18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Wednesday
- RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) shares rose 41 percent to $26.10. RYB Education prices IPO at $18.50 per share.
- iCAD Inc (NASDAQ: ICAD) shares gained 25.6 percent to $4.37.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares rose 18 percent to $27.65 following news from the company's tZERO unit of joint venture with RenGen and Argon for the launch of Alternative Trading System used for security tokens issued by ICO in compliance with SEC and FINRA regulations.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares surged 16.9 percent to $4.15 after the company reported a $1 million+ contract to provide facial and object recognition to a Chinese government owned business.
- Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) shares rose 15.1 percent to $2.88.
- Beigene Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: BGNE) shares climbed 13.5 percent to $99.29.
- HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) jumped 12 percent to $80.75 as the company raised its Q3 outlook.
- Cempra Inc (NASDAQ: CEMP) shares gained 10.8 percent to $3.38 after declining 3.17 percent on Tuesday.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: AXON) surged 10.8 percent to $7.00 after dipping 73.90 percent on Tuesday.
- Determine Inc (NASDAQ: DTRM) shares rose 10.8 percent to $2.26.
- KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) shares climbed 9.2 percent to $21.19. S&P Dow Jones Indices reported that KEMET will join S&P SmallCap 600.
- Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) shares rose 9.9 percent to $32.38 as the company disclosed that it has been granted Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations for AT132.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) gained 8.2 percent to $54.97. MKM Partners upgraded Lumentum from Neutral to Buy.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) climbed 7.8 percent to $36.83 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- China Auto Logistics Inc (NASDAQ: CALI) shares gained 6.2 percent to $2.22 after gaining 0.48 percent on Tuesday..
- Twilio Inc (NASDAQ: TWLO) gained 5.5 percent to $29.03 following news that Amazon's AWS Pinpoint launched 2-way text messaging.
- Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) shares rose 5.1 percent to $18.98. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Zealand Pharma with a Buy rating.
- Cascadian Therapeutics Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: CASC) shares rose 4 percent to $4.02 after the company disclosed that it has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for Tucatinib for the treatment of colorectal cancer.
Posted-In: Mid-Day GainersNews Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...