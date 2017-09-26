YY Clears Resistance

YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: YY) shares are trading higher by $7.14 at $84.61 in Tuesday's session. There is no specific news catalyzing the move of the Chinese social platform creator, which engages users online through voice, video and text via personal computers and mobile devices.

Its slightly higher opening print of $77.94 has turned out to be the low for the session. It has easily cleared Monday's high of $82.50, so far reaching $85.00 as of 1:25 p.m. EST. That marks the highest level for the issue since it peaked in November 2014 at $86.00.

