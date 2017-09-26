22 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Losers

(NASDAQ: CAKE) fell 4.6 percent to $39.70 in pre-market trading. Wedbush downgraded Cheesecake Factory from Outperform to Neutral. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) shares fell 3.8 percent to $80.02 in pre-market trading. Darden posted in-line quarterly earnings.

