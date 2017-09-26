22 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares rose 40.7 percent to $3.39 in the pre-market trading session after the company disclosed that it has received the FDA approval for its Annamycin IND.
- Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) rose 16.6 percent to $2.53 in pre-market trading after the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ: CDXC) rose 16 percent to $5.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported top-line results from its second human clinical trial.
- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) shares rose 13.9 percent to $16.40 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed outline of recap plan and share repurchase.
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares rose 10.2 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading after surging 50.31 percent on Monday.
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT) rose 9.3 percent to $7.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.84 percent on Monday.
- Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ: APEN) rose 7.7 percent to $4.90 in pre-market trading after falling 0.87 percent on Monday.
- ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ: PRQR) rose 7 percent to $6.90 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed 'positive' top-line data from Phase 1b study of QR-010.
- Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 6.8 percent to $5.18 in pre-market trading after jumping 51.56 percent on Monday.
- Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) rose 5.1 percent to $18.80 in pre-market trading. Akebia Therapeutics disclosed that statistically significant improvements in the primary endpoint were made in its Phase 2 study of Vadadustat.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) rose 4.6 percent to $8.68 in pre-market trading after surging 19.08 percent on Monday.
- Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) rose 4.3 percent to $110.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its guidance for the year.
- Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares rose 3.7 percent to $2.22 in pre-market trading after climbing 12.63 percent on Monday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Losers
- Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: AXON) shares fell 69.7 percent to $7.36 after the company disclosed that Phase 3 MINDSET clinical trial did not meet its co-primary efficacy endpoints.
- Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: GNCA) fell 55.2 percent to $2.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported strategic shift to immuno-oncology and development of neoantigen cancer vaccines. The company also announced plans to explore strategic alternatives for GEN-003 and lower staff by 40 percent.
- Kadmon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KDMN) fell 21.1 percent to $2.99 in pre-market trading as the company reported mixed shelf offering.
- QEP Resources Inc (NYSE: QEP) shares fell 7.1 percent to $8.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported the closing of Pinedale asset sale and lowered its FY17 production outlook.
- TherapeuticsMD Inc (NYSE: TXMD) shares fell 6.8 percent to $5.65 in pre-market trading. TherapeuticsMD priced its 12.4 million share offering at $5.65 per share.
- Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) fell 6.1 percent to $20.98 in pre-market trading. Sabra Health Care REIT priced an underwritten public offering of 16,000,000 shares at $21.00 per share.
- Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) shares fell 5.1 percent to $3.19 in pre-market trading after climbing 32.81 percent on Monday.
- Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) fell 4.6 percent to $39.70 in pre-market trading. Wedbush downgraded Cheesecake Factory from Outperform to Neutral.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) shares fell 3.8 percent to $80.02 in pre-market trading. Darden posted in-line quarterly earnings.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...