Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Monday, September 25, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:38:48 pm: RCII Rent-A-Center Mar 16 $10 Puts Sweep (26) at the Bid: 1670 @ $1.351 vs 564 OI; Ref=$11.1

3:11:58 pm: DECK Deckers Fri $64 Puts Sweep (44) at the Bid: 990 @ $0.801 vs 4 OI; Ref=$64.35

3:08:48 pm: WYNN Wynn Resorts Oct 13 $140 Calls Sweep (4) at the Ask: 562 @ $3.701 vs 18 OI; Ref=$140.8

2:47:37 pm: SQ Square Jan 19 $33 Calls Sweep (33) at the Bid: 1857 @ $0.754 vs 407 OI; Ref=$27.3233

2:17:44 pm: PTEN Patterson UTI Energy Nov 17 $19 Puts Sweep (19) at the Bid: 500 @ $0.648 vs 447 OI; Ref=$20.605

1:44:31 pm: MU Micron Apr 20 $38 Calls Sweep (18) at the Bid: 781 @ $3.101 vs 556 OI; Ref=$34.73

1:24:59 pm: NSC Norfolk Southern Jun 15 $135 Calls at the Ask: 500 @ $8.7 vs 61 OI; Ref=$130.0212

12:00:58 pm: BABA Alibaba Oct 20 $167.5 Puts Sweep (27) at the Ask: 1000 @ $3.951 vs 710 OI; Ref=$169.7

11:35:19 am: SKT Tanger Factory Outlets Nov 17 $25 Puts Sweep (11) at the Bid: 886 @ $1.151 vs 40 OI; Ref=$25.06

10:48:47 am: SRPT Sarepta Fri $44 Puts at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.0 vs 104 OI; Ref=$44.31

10:40:10 am: NFLX Netflix Oct 6 $170 Puts Sweep (63) at the Bid: 1154 @ $0.851 vs 1007 OI; Ref=$180.9399

10:39:09 am: AAPL Apple Jan, 2020 $130 Puts at the Bid: 500 @ $12.051 vs 393 OI; Ref=$150.373

10:36:51 am: GM GM Dec 15 $43 Calls at the Ask: 3000 @ $0.641 vs 1275 OI; Ref=$40.3944

10:28:26 am: CL Colgate-Palmolive Feb 16 $75 Calls Above Ask!: 1000 @ $2.541 vs 434 OI; Ref=$73.48

10:08:51 am: FB Facebook Fri $165 Calls Sweep (5) at the Ask: 2000 @ $2.241 vs 1353 OI; Ref=$165.45

9:41:32 am: SLB Schlumberger Oct 20 $69.5 Calls Sweep (24) at the Ask: 610 @ $1.57 vs 563 OI; Ref=$69.7

9:40:06 am: SKX Skechers Nov 17 $26 Calls at the Ask: 2387 @ $1.4 vs 0 OI; Ref=$24.98

9:39:44 am: CCL Carnival Nov 17 $65 Calls Sweep (36) at the Ask: 782 @ $1.9 vs 344 OI; Ref=$63.65

9:34:57 am: INTC Intel Nov 17 $35 Puts at the Bid: 5000 @ $0.391 vs 4847 OI; Ref=$37.057

9:34:12 am: JD JD.com Nov 17 $40 Puts Sweep (10) at the Ask: 536 @ $1.301 vs 262 OI; Ref=$41.7508

