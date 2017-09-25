11 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Monday
- TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares dropped 18.5 percent to $10.40 after climbing 98.91 percent on Friday.
- Adomani Inc (NASDAQ: ADOM) shares declined 16.2 percent to $6.86.
- Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ: CATM) shares fell 11 percent to $26.04. On Friday, Cardtronics disclosed that the purchase of DirectCash Payments has been approved by the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority.
- RLJ Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: RLJE) shares slipped 10 percent to $3.24.
- Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LTRPA) shares declined 9.6 percent to $12.70.
- AZZ Inc (NYSE: AZZ) shares dropped 9.5 percent to $46.10 after the company lowered its FY2018 guidance.
- Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares fell 8.1 percent to $40.80.
- Marin Software Inc (NYSE: MRIN) shares dropped 7.5 percent to $1.85 after surging 14.29 percent on Friday.
- Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) shares declined 7.1 percent to $94.91. Raymond James downgraded Quest Diagnostics from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ: PME) shares slipped 7 percent to $3.15.
- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) shares dropped 3.9 percent to $129.23. Baird downgraded Albemarle from Outperform to Neutral.
