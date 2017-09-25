20 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Monday
- Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares jumped 86.6 percent to $5.97. IZEA reported the release of CurationEngine™.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares gained 34.6 percent to $9.38.
- Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) shares surged 25.5 percent to $3.17 after the company disclosed the FDA acceptance of its NDA for Linhaliq with Priority Review status.
- ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares gained 24.8 percent to $2.83.
- Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE) climbed 14.9 percent to $17.26. Pulse Biosciences reported $30 million private placement at $15.02 per share.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares rose 12.1 percent to $5.47.
- Outfront Media Inc (NYSE: OUT) shares gained 11 percent to $23.36 as the company disclosed that it has been recommended to be awarded New York MTA transit advertising concession agreements for subway, commuter rail and buses.
- Presbia PLC (NASDAQ: LENS) shares rose 10.1 percent to $4.71.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares jumped 10 percent to $6.28 after gaining 0.88 percent on Friday.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACER) shares gained 9.8 percent to $10.89 after the company reported positive results from pivotal clinical trial of EDSIVO.
- Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) shares rose 9.7 percent to $31.00.
- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) climbed 9.6 percent to $11.95. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Staar Surgical from Hold to Buy.
- Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE: RDC) rose 9.6 percent to $12.51. UBS upgraded Rowan Companies from Neutral to Buy.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUES) shares gained 9.4 percent to $2.62. Jeereddi Partners and Purple Mountain Capital Partners proposed Michael Barnes to become new Tuesday Morning CEO.
- Noble Corporation (UK) (NYSE: NE) shares gained 9.1 percent to $4.51. UBS upgraded Noble from Neutral to Buy.
- Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) rose 8.1 percent to $10.07. UBS upgraded Transocean from Neutral to Buy.
- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) climbed 6.8 percent to $93.96 as the company agreed to acquire Europe's Alliance Automotive Group for $2 billion.
- ENSCO PLC (NYSE: ESV) rose 5.4 percent to $5.53. UBS upgraded Ensco from Neutral to Buy.
- Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ: CDEV) gained 5 percent to $18.96. KLR Group initiated coverage on Centennial Resource with a Buy rating.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) rose 3.2 percent to $51.10. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Big Lots with an Overweight rating.
