The Market In 5 Minutes

Benzinga

The stock market is rife with generalizations, from “sell in May and go away,” to “buy on the rumor, sell on the news.” One such piece of common stock wisdom would have investors white-knuckling their way through the month of September: Link

When Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) unveiled the new augmented reality features for its upcoming iPhone 8 and X models, speculation abounded regarding its capabilities, potential uses and multi-industry disruptive abilities: Link

Wall Street Journal

President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a new ban on entry to the U.S. that applies a range of restrictions on nationals from eight countries, including new targets Chad, North Korea and Venezuela: Link

Germany’s election result confirms the overriding trend of European politics in the past year: the crumbling of the Continent’s established parties in the face of voter anxiety over economics and identity: Link

Reuters

Trump’s son-in-law and close adviser, Jared Kushner, has used a private email account alongside his official White House account to exchange messages with other administration officials, Politico reported on Sunday: Link

The latest Republican effort to repeal former U.S. President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law faced possible defeat this week as several senators in the party voiced concerns about the bill under consideration: Link

Bloomberg

Trump and Republican leaders plan to release a tax framework this week that would dramatically cut taxes for corporations and the wealthy, provide a measure of middle-class tax relief and punish some households in Democratic-leaning states like New York and New Jersey: Link

It seems that everywhere you look these days, tech is under attack. Companies driving transformational innovations are facing a backlash: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley is set to speak in Syracuse, New York at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Dallas Fed manufacturing report for September will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak in Grand Rapids, Michigan at 12:40 p.m. ET.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Grand Forks, North Dakota at 6:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

KeyBanc upgraded Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) from Sector Weight to Overweight

(NYSE: UAA) from Sector Weight to Overweight JP Morgan upgraded Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) from Neutral to Overweight

(NASDAQ: ROST) from Neutral to Overweight Raymond James upgraded Box (NYSE: BOX) from Market Perform to Outperform

(NYSE: BOX) from Market Perform to Outperform Baird downgraded Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) from Outperform to Neutral

(NYSE: ALB) from Outperform to Neutral KeyBanc downgraded VF (NYSE: VFC) from Overweight to Sector Weight

(NYSE: VFC) from Overweight to Sector Weight Raymond James downgraded Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) from Outperform to Market Perform

