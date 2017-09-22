15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Friday
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) shares rose 33.9 percent to $29.90.
- Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) shares climbed 31.7 percent to $36.52. Wedbush raised price target on Ascendis Pharma from $36 to $65 following Versartis data.
- TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares surged 19.5 percent to $7.45. TDH Holdings priced IPO at $4.25 per share.
- China Lending Corp (NASDAQ: CLDC) shares rose 17 percent to $2.94.
- ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares surged 16 percent to $2.38.
- Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) climbed 9.9 percent to $10.64. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from Hold to Buy.
- StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE: STON) shares gained 8.9 percent to $6.61. StoneMor Partners promoted two executives to key management positions. The company named Ken Lee as National Vice-President of Operations, and Gina Mack as Vice-President of Human Resources.
- Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) shares jumped 8.8 percent to $2.22.
- RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) shares rose 8.7 percent to $3.48.
- Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) climbed 8.2 percent to $9.97. Finish Line reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share on revenue of $469.4 million.
- MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ: MB) shares gained 7.9 percent to $26.80. KeyBanc upgraded MINDBODY from Sector Weight to Overweight.
- CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) jumped 6.3 percent to $73.20 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) surged 5.3 percent to $103.45. Wells Fargo upgraded Equifax from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares climbed 4.9 percent to $8.34 after the company reported closing of public offering of 3,967,500 shares of common stock and full exercise of option to purchase additional shares.
- AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE: AZN) rose 3.3 percent to $33.90. Bernstein upgraded AstraZeneca from Market Perform to Outperform.
