15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2017 12:12pm   Comments
  • Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) shares rose 33.9 percent to $29.90.
  • Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) shares climbed 31.7 percent to $36.52. Wedbush raised price target on Ascendis Pharma from $36 to $65 following Versartis data.
  • TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares surged 19.5 percent to $7.45. TDH Holdings priced IPO at $4.25 per share.
  • China Lending Corp (NASDAQ: CLDC) shares rose 17 percent to $2.94.
  • ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares surged 16 percent to $2.38.
  • Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) climbed 9.9 percent to $10.64. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from Hold to Buy.
  • StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE: STON) shares gained 8.9 percent to $6.61. StoneMor Partners promoted two executives to key management positions. The company named Ken Lee as National Vice-President of Operations, and Gina Mack as Vice-President of Human Resources.
  • Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) shares jumped 8.8 percent to $2.22.
  • RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) shares rose 8.7 percent to $3.48.
  • Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) climbed 8.2 percent to $9.97. Finish Line reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share on revenue of $469.4 million.
  • MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ: MB) shares gained 7.9 percent to $26.80. KeyBanc upgraded MINDBODY from Sector Weight to Overweight.
  • CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) jumped 6.3 percent to $73.20 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) surged 5.3 percent to $103.45. Wells Fargo upgraded Equifax from Market Perform to Outperform.
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares climbed 4.9 percent to $8.34 after the company reported closing of public offering of 3,967,500 shares of common stock and full exercise of option to purchase additional shares.
  • AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE: AZN) rose 3.3 percent to $33.90. Bernstein upgraded AstraZeneca from Market Perform to Outperform.

