The Market In 5 Minutes

For as much investment that's been made in Detroit in recent years, the city's development remains in the early innings, real estate experts said at a Bisnow forum Thursday: Link

The din surrounding the unveiling of the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s 10-year anniversary phone has settled down. Yet, there has been a continuous news flow on the iPhone X: Link

North Korea’s foreign minister said the country could detonate a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean in response to President Donald Trump’s speech before the United Nations that warned the U.S. would annihilate North Korea if forced to defend itself or its allies: Link

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), under fire for its response to Russian activity on its site before the U.S. presidential election, agreed to hand over detailed information on thousands of Russian-backed ads to congressional investigators and said it would take steps to increase political transparency: Link

Wall Street’s top regulator came under fire on Thursday over its cyber security and disclosure practices after admitting hackers had breached its database of corporate announcements in 2016 and may have used it for insider trading: Link

Despite Canada’s threats to walk away from NAFTA talks if necessary, its limited success in diversifying exports leaves the nation too reliant on U.S. markets to play hardball, government insiders and trade experts say: Link

Senate Republican leaders are struggling to win support from holdouts in their party for what may be their last chance for a long time to pass a GOP-only repeal of Obamacare: Link

President Donald Trump is on the verge of a fresh clash with business leaders and civil-rights advocates as he faces a critical deadline this weekend for continuing his travel ban on six predominantly Muslim countries: Link

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in Zurich, Switzerland at 6:00 a.m. ET.

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George will speak in Oklahoma City at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for September is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Oklahoma City at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Bernstein upgraded AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) from Market Perform to Outperform

(NYSE: AZN) from Market Perform to Outperform Barcalys upgraded American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight

(NASDAQ: AAL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight KeyBanc upgraded MINDBODY (NASDAQ: MB) from Sector Weight to Overweight

(NASDAQ: MB) from Sector Weight to Overweight Cowen downgraded US Steel (NYSE: X) from Market Perform to Underperform

(NYSE: X) from Market Perform to Underperform Barclays downgraded Versartis (NASDAQ: VSAR) from Overweight to Underweight

(NASDAQ: VSAR) from Overweight to Underweight JP Morgan downgraded Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) from Overweight to Neutral

