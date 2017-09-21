The Market In 5 Minutes

IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

There are several old adages related to the markets. One commonly mentioned at this time of the of year, just ahead of the Jewish holidays, is "Sell Rosh Hashanah, Buy Yom Kippur.": Link

Having already laid the groundwork with two interest rate hikes this year, the Federal Open Market Committee took an unprecedented step to tighten its monetary policy Wednesday: Link

Wall Street Journal

Standard & Poor’s lowered China’s sovereign credit rating, joining a growing chorus of alarm over the nation’s soaring debt levels despite government pledges to fend off financial risks: Link

Opponents of a Republican plan to dismantle most of the Affordable Care Act are scrambling to ramp up a resistance campaign before a possible Senate vote next week on a bill many never expected would gain traction: Link

Reuters

Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google said it would pay $1.1 billion for the division at Taiwan’s HTC Corp that develops the U.S. firm’s Pixel smartphones - its second major foray into phone hardware after an earlier costly failure: Link

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Wednesday conceded its latest smartwatch unveiled a week ago has problems with its most important feature: the ability to make phone calls and access data without an iPhone nearby: Link

Bloomberg

By 2030, the eastern German town of Poedelwitz will likely be razed to get at the rich veins of coal beneath its half-timbered houses. The reason: Chancellor Angela Merkel’s effort to steer Germany toward greener energy: Link

It’s been a bad few weeks for natural disasters. A series of hurricanes ripped through Texas, Florida, and the Caribbean, killing hundreds and racking up hundreds of billions of dollars in damage. Wildfires are raging in the Western U.S., and a pair of powerful earthquakes have battered Mexico: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

USA Initial Jobless Claims for Sep 15 259.0K vs 300.0K Est; Prior 284.0K

USA Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for Sep 23.80 vs 17.20 Est; Prior 18.90

USA FHFA House Price Index (MoM) for Jul 0.20% vs 0.40% Est

The index of leading economic indicators for August is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Morgan Stanley upgraded Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight

(NYSE: CTLT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight Morgan Stanley upgraded Entergy (NYSE: ETR) from Underweight to Equal-Weight

(NYSE: ETR) from Underweight to Equal-Weight Raymond James downgraded PRA Group (NASDAQ: PRAA) from Market Perform to Underperform

(NASDAQ: PRAA) from Market Perform to Underperform DA Davidson downgraded Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) from Neutral to Underperform

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.

Posted-In: Market in 5 minutesNews Global Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.