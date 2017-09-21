Market Overview

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Economic Reports

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2017 7:31am   Comments
Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade. Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week and the Philadelphia Fed's manufacturing index for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The FHFA house price index for July will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET, while the index of leading economic indicators for August is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 8 points to 22,368.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 1.25 point at 2,504.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index slipped 4 points to 5,974.50.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.76 percent to trade at $55.86 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures declined 1.09 percent to trade at $50.14 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.13 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.23 percent and German DAX 30 index climbing 0.36 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.01 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.56 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.18 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.06 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.24 percent and India’s BSE Sensex slipped 0.09 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at DA Davidson downgraded JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) from Neutral to Underperform.

Jakks Pacific shares climbed 11.50 percent to close at $3.15 on Wednesday.

Breaking news

  • Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMPH) reported the FDA approval for Sodium Bicarbonate injection.
  • Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
  • Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE: CCC) agreed to be acquired by Kuraray at $21.50 per share in cash.
  • Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) disclosed a $2.5 billion share-buyback program.

