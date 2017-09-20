Market Overview

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 20
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 20, 2017 4:18pm   Comments
Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Wednesday, September 20, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

2:59:19 pm: JUNO JUNO Nov 17 $52.5 Calls Sweep (31) at the Ask: 666 @ $2.044 vs 107 OI; Ref=$45.26

2:22:20 pm: PBF PBF Energy Oct 20 $25 Puts Sweep (28) at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.651 vs 195 OI; Ref=$26.34

1:45:42 pm: MAT Mattel Oct 6 $15 Puts Sweep (32) at the Ask: 2654 @ $0.5 vs 405 OI; Ref=$14.97

1:40:52 pm: SLCA US Silica Oct 20 $34 Calls Sweep (11) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.55 vs 492 OI; Ref=$30.46

12:49:17 pm: FL Foot Locker Feb 16 $28 Puts Sweep (31) at the Bid: 652 @ $0.95 vs 348 OI; Ref=$34.89

12:31:02 pm: AMD AMD Oct 27 $13.5 Calls Sweep (21) at the Ask: 964 @ $0.651 vs 787 OI; Ref=$12.92

12:25:49 pm: NVDA Nvidia Sep 29 $182.5 Puts Sweep (25) at the Ask: 549 @ $2.07 vs 513 OI; Ref=$186.461

11:54:57 am: SNAP SNAP Nov 17 $11 Puts Sweep (21) at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.321 vs 983 OI; Ref=$14.135

11:50:55 am: CSIQ Can Solar Sep 29 $16 Puts Sweep (34) at the Ask: 3000 @ $0.551 vs 157 OI; Ref=$16.03

11:49:24 am: MU Micron Oct 20 $38.5 Calls Sweep (20) at the Ask: 713 @ $0.961 vs 26 OI; Ref=$35.73

11:43:50 am: AA Alcoa Oct 27 $50 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.45 vs 0 OI; Ref=$47.54

11:38:40 am: CMPR Cimpress Jan 19 $95 Puts Sweep (36) at the Ask: 686 @ $5.301 vs 100 OI; Ref=$99.41

11:35:46 am: MU Micron Oct 20 $41.5 Calls Sweep (31) at the Ask: 4589 @ $0.381 vs 3 OI; Ref=$35.829

11:25:56 am: AAPL Apple Fri $152.5 Calls Sweep (9) at the Ask: 1692 @ $3.0 vs 797 OI; Ref=$155.0

11:25:18 am: RCII RentACenter Mar 16 $11 Puts Sweep (31) at the Ask: 1120 @ $1.35 vs 0 OI; Ref=$11.82

11:03:46 am: KHC Kraft Heinz Nov 17 $82.5 Calls at the Ask: 1450 @ $1.351 vs 67 OI; Ref=$79.84

10:33:25 am: LL Lumber Liquidators Oct 20 $41 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 653 @ $0.551 vs 78 OI; Ref=$38.032

10:25:35 am: SRPT Sarepta Oct 20 $53 Calls Sweep (4) at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.7 vs 1 OI; Ref=$46.56

