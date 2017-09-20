15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Wednesday
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DMPI) shares climbed 66.2 percent to $1.88 after announcing issuance of new patent for VAL-08.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) surged 37.1 percent to $102.90 following positive APOLLO 3 results.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares jumped 19.9 percent to $2.10.
- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares climbed 12.1 percent to $10.73 after the company reported plans to advance gemcabene into Phase 3 development.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares rose 10.8 percent to $6.15.
- Aluminum Corp. of China Limited (ADR) (NYSE: ACH) shares climbed 9 percent to $23.26 after gaining 1.33 percent on Tuesday.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) gained 8.9 percent to $20.83. Susquehanna upgraded Shoe Carnival from Neutral to Positive.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) shares rose 8.2 percent to $3.58. Cesca Therapeutics reported FY17 loss of $3.27 per share on revenue of $14.5 million.
- CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) surged 8 percent to $7.55. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics with an Overweight rating.
- Imax Corp (USA) (NYSE: IMAX) shares rose 6.4 percent to $23.40 after falling 0.68 percent on Tuesday.
- Supercom Ltd (NASDAQ: SPCB) shares climbed 6.4 percent to $2.83.
- Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) gained 5.9 percent to $4.85. Trio-Tech reported Q4 earnings of $0.09 per share on sales of $10.638 million.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) rose 5 percent to $13.80. Susquehanna upgraded Hibbett from Neutral to Positive.
- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) surged 3.6 percent to $33.72 as the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares rose 3.1 percent to $10.84 after the company reported that SEAL study's primary endpoint of progression-free survival showed superiority over placebo.
