Do It For The 'Gram: Eiffel Tower Is Most Insta-Famous European Landmark

Instagram, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB)'s wildly popular picture sharing app, has been called the modern-day travel agent.

If you want to figure out the most popular travel destinations, look no further than the 'Gram.

“Instagram is a barometer of where millennials are traveling,” said Dutch travel website TravelBird.

Instagram has served as one of the greatest travel tools to discover new destinations and many locales have benefited greatly from it.

Bali and Malang are the two most well-known tourist destinations in Indonesia, but struggled to gain recognition beyond traditional tourism board advertising before Instagram came along. The locations and have greatly benefited from using Instagram to create a tourism destination brand.

It has become the go-to social network for 48 percent of people who want to choose destinations to visit on their next vacation, and 35 percent of people use the platform to get inspired and discover new places.

Unfortunately, it appears that millennials are traveling where everyone else is, as the most Instagrammed attractions in Europe aren’t much of a surprise.

The ever-iconic Eiffel Tower came in as the most Instagrammed attraction in Europe with over 7.3 million tags.

Rounding out the top five are the Berlin Wall, Big Ben, Notre Dame and Germany’s annual Oktoberfest.

The most Instagrammed location in the world? Disneyland, right here in the U.S., with over 14 million tags.

