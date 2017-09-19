Market Overview

15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2017 12:45pm   Comments
  • Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) shares dropped 38.5 percent to $10.30 after Siris Capital disclosed that it is no longer interested in an all cash takeover of the company.
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares dipped 19 percent to $7.37. Aldeyra Therapeutics reported proposed public offering of common stock.
  • Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ: MDWD) shares tumbled 15.9 percent to $5.09. Mediwound priced its 4,400,000 offering of ordinary shares at $5 per share.
  • McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE: MUX) declined 11.3 percent to $2.15. McEwen Mining reported a bought-deal financing for $40.5 million.
  • Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) shares dropped 11.3 percent to $44.05 after the company reported interim results from Phase III trial of SPN-810. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Supernus Pharma from Buy to Hold.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares fell 11.2 percent to $2.42. After a long, unsuccessful struggle to merge, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) announced Tuesday that it secured regulatory clearance to purchase 1,932 stores, three distribution centers and associated inventory from Rite Aid.
  • LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares declined 9.5 percent to $2.57.
  • Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: YGE) fell 7.6 percent to $2.42. Yingli Green Energy posted Q2 net loss of RMB297.6 million (US$43.9 million), versus net income of RMB 71.8 million in the year-ago quarter.
  • Ominto Inc (NASDAQ: OMNT) shares declined 7.5 percent to $2.82.
  • Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) shares slipped 7.4 percent to $ 53.11. Best Buy expects FY21 enterprise revenue of $43 billion, and non-GAAP earnings of $4.75 to $5.00 per share.
  • Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA) shares dropped 7.1 percent to $52.55 after rising 2.95 percent on Monday.
  • Sibanye Gold Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: SBGL) shares fell 6.8 percent to $4.93 after dropping 4.34 percent on Monday.
  • Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) fell 6.1 percent to $157.67. Baird downgraded Acuity Brands from Outperform to Neutral.
  • Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares dropped 5.3 percent to $13.45.
  • Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) declined 3.2 percent to $41.52. Barclays downgraded Sealed Air from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

