Bitcoin Gets A Big Conference: The Blockchain Global Summit

Bitcoin's roots can be traced back to Satoshi Nakamoto's paper back in 2008, which called for the creation and mass adoption of a purely peer-to-peer payment system that would be void of financial institutions. Today, bitcoin is a $40 billion digital asset that appears to be still in the early stages of mass adoption.

Investors and individuals looking to learn about and discuss the future of the digital currency will be pleased to know that BitKan will host the "2017 Shape the Future" Blockchain Global Summit. The event will take place at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Hong Kong on September 20 and 21.

What Is BitKan?

BitKan is a notable player in the Chinese bitcoin market and was founded in 2012. The company provides digital currency intel and news, and functions such as OTC trading, BTC wallet, mining pool monitoring and more through its website and application.

Among some of the notable speakers include Roger Ver, the CEO of bitcoin.com who is considered to be the first person in the world to invest in bitcoin startups. John McAfee, the famed antivirus executive and uber-bitcoin bull will also be speaking.

An estimated 800 people are expected to attend the event along with more than 200 key influencers from the media.

