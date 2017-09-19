22 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 12.3 percent to $2.28 in pre-market trading. Medigus reported Q2 operating loss of $1.3 million on sales of $82,000.

Losers

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares fell 14.8 percent to $7.75 in pre-market trading. Aldeyra Therapeutics reported proposed public offering of common stock.

