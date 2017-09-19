Market Overview

22 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2017 8:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 12.3 percent to $2.28 in pre-market trading. Medigus reported Q2 operating loss of $1.3 million on sales of $82,000.
  • Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ: PEIX) rose 10.2 percent to $5.95 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.85 percent on Monday.
  • Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ: UBNT) shares rose 8.7 percent to $55.00 in pre-market trading after falling 7.89 percent on Monday.
  • Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) rose 7 percent to $11.55 in pre-market trading. Citigroup raised price target for Mirati Therapeutics from $8 to $16.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) rose 7 percent to $9.49 in pre-market trading after jumping 29.30 percent on Monday. Nabriva Therapeutics announced a $80 million common stock offering.
  • Bob Evans Farms Inc (NASDAQ: BOBE) shares rose 5.6 percent to $77.01 in pre-market trading after Post Holdings Inc (NYSE: POST) announced plans to purchase the company for $77 per share.
  • AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) rose 4.7 percent to $590.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Tata Motors Limited (ADR) (NYSE: TTM) rose 4.4 percent to $33.22 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.74 percent on Monday.
  • Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) rose 4.2 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading after falling 1.90 percent on Monday.
  • Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) rose 3.1 percent to $46.00 in pre-market trading. Oppenheimer upgraded Michael Kors from Perform to Outperform.
  • Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) rose 2.8 percent to $15.29 in pre-market trading after falling 6.24 percent on Monday.
  • Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO) rose 2.8 percent to $14.17 in pre-market trading after surging 7.90 percent on Monday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

  • Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares fell 14.8 percent to $7.75 in pre-market trading. Aldeyra Therapeutics reported proposed public offering of common stock.
  • Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ: MDWD) fell 13.2 percent to $5.25 in pre-market trading. Mediwound priced its 4,400,000 offering of ordinary shares at $5 per share.
  • Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) shares fell 11.7 percent to $14.80 in pre-market trading after Siris Capital disclosed that it is no longer interested in an all cash takeover of the company.
  • McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE: MUX) fell 8.6 percent to $2.22 in pre-market trading. McEwen Mining reported a bought-deal financing for $40.5 million.
  • Sibanye Gold Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: SBGL) fell 7.6 percent to $4.89 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.34 percent on Monday.
  • Dimension Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DMTX) shares fell 6 percent to $5.55 in pre-market trading after climbing 40.48 percent on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Dimension Therapeutics from Neutral to Sell.
  • Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA) fell 4.6 percent to $53.95 in pre-market trading after rising 2.95percent on Monday.
  • Cellectis SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CLLS) fell 3.3 percent to $27.45 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.73 percent on Monday.
  • Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) shares fell 3.2 percent to $16.82 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo downgraded Under Armour from Market Perform to Underperform.
  • Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) fell 2.3 percent to $164.00. Baird downgraded Acuity Brands from Outperform to Neutral.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

