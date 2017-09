Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 18

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Friday, September 18, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:43:30 pm: AXON Axovant Oct 20 $40 Calls Above Ask!: 5998 @ $7.22 vs 5220 OI; Ref=$22.77

2:57:30 pm: LEN Lennar Oct 20 $52.5 Calls at the Bid: 1732 @ $0.99 vs 427 OI; Ref=$51.76

2:33:41 pm: MAT Mattel Oct 20 $15 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 7500 @ $0.776 vs 7020 OI; Ref=$14.8

1:59:08 pm: NG NovaGold Oct 20 $5 Puts Sweep (10) at the Bid: 872 @ $0.902 vs 20 OI; Ref=$4.12

1:52:02 pm: BIG Big Lots Oct 20 $47.5 Puts Sweep (29) at the Bid: 1919 @ $0.7 vs 465 OI; Ref=$49.84

1:39:32 pm: MU Micron Apr 20 $47 Calls at the Bid: 2200 @ $1.21 vs 85 OI; Ref=$35.72

12:57:22 pm: NVDA Nvidia Mar 16 $240 Calls at the Ask: 500 @ $7.1 vs 274 OI; Ref=$189.

12:53:59 pm: NVCR Novocure Dec 15 $17.5 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $4.901 vs 438 OI; Ref=$21.3

12:42:46 pm: AAL Am Airlines Sep 29 $47 Calls at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.341 vs 423 OI; Ref=$45.515

12:13:12 pm: KSS Kohl's Oct 20 $45 Puts at the Bid: 1750 @ $1.551 vs 436 OI; Ref=$44.85

11:43:10 am: TWTR Twitter Sep 29 $17 Calls Sweep (8) at the Bid: 1062 @ $0.997 vs 765 OI; Ref=$17.815

11:38:25 am: AMC AMC Dec 15 $21 Calls Sweep (8) at the Bid: 500 @ $0.701 vs 49 OI; Ref=$16.90

11:31:40 am: ABBV AbbVie Oct 6 $88 Calls Sweep (15) at the Ask: 807 @ $1.011 vs 22 OI; Ref=$86.51

11:26:57 am: ALSN Allison Trans Nov 17 $35 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.525 vs 110 OI; Ref=$34.955

11:17:47 am: FSLR First Solar Nov 17 $50 Puts Sweep (28) at the Ask: 740 @ $4.148 vs 140 OI; Ref=$50.36

11:01:36 am: AMED Amedisys Oct 20 $55 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 500 @ $0.7 vs 120 OI; Ref=$52.04

10:55:59 am: URBN Urban Outfitters Oct 20 $25 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 4960 @ $0.375 vs 201 OI; Ref=$22.9

10:54:53 am: VRX Valeant Nov 17 $22 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 500 @ $8.151 vs 0 OI; Ref=$13.86

10:51:40 am: K Kellogg Mar 16 $70 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $2.4 vs 25 OI; Ref=$68.29

10:51:10 am: NVDA Nvidia Jan 19 $185 Puts Above Ask!: 500 @ $15.901 vs 101 OI; Ref=$187.8033

10:50:23 am: HAS Hasbro Fri $95 Puts Sweep (22) at the Ask: 577 @ $2.55 vs 56 OI; Ref=$92.79

10:28:02 am: CTRP CTrip Dec 15 $49 Calls Sweep (19) at the Ask: 1000 @ $6.401 vs 41 OI; Ref=$53.77

10:08:41 am: AMD AMD Fri $13 Puts Sweep (6) at the Bid: 2443 @ $0.281 vs 1243 OI; Ref=$13.04

10:07:58 am: GME Game Stop Nov 17 $21 Calls Sweep (10) at the Bid: 620 @ $0.76 vs 341 OI; Ref=$20.47

9:54:42 am: HAS Hasbro Sep 29 $95 Puts at the Ask: 800 @ $2.201 vs 47 OI; Ref=$93.95

