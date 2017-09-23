How Augmented Reality May Enhance The Real Estate Buying Experience

When Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) unveiled the new augmented reality features for its upcoming iPhone 8 and X models, speculation abounded regarding its capabilities, potential uses and multi-industry disruptive abilities.

Re-Visualizing The World

Each time Apple or Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) implements new features, those features take off to a massive scale.

In one of Apple’s AR demos, a baseball fan is shown holding the phone up. The AR feature interprets what is "sees" and then displays which player is at what position.

If this is possible, what else could users hold their phone up to and immediately receive useful information?

Real-World Implications Of AR Tech: Real Estate

Real estate is a logical assumption.

“A buyer visualizing what the space might look like. Imagine walking into a house and have it virtually staged with augmented reality. Those are some of the next generation experiences, to augment what its like to shop for real estate, we are definitely excited about that,” Jeremy Wacksman, Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z)'s chief marketing officer, told Benzinga.

“Real estate is one of the categories that is ripe for video and ... visualizing. You are trying to get a sense of what it will be like for where you are going to live,” said Wacksman.

Zillow lead a $10 million Series A funding round for an augmented reality home design app, “Hutch,” back in July.

While there is nothing officially in the works by Zillow, as iOS 11 brings augmented reality to developers and the masses, expect real estate technology developers to act fast in utilizing this new technology for its users.

Related Link: Analysts Take The Measure Of Apple's iPhone X

Posted-In: Alphabet Apple Jeremy WacksmanTop Stories Exclusives Tech Interview Real Estate Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.