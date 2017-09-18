22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) rose 84.4 percent to $12.65 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 trial evaluating IV and oral lefamulin met all primary FDA and EMA endpoints.

(NASDAQ: NBRV) rose 84.4 percent to $12.65 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 trial evaluating IV and oral lefamulin met all primary FDA and EMA endpoints. Silver Spring Networks Inc (NYSE: SSNI) rose 23.1 percent to $16.00 in pre-market trading. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) announced plans to acquire Silver Spring Networks for $16.25 per share.

(NYSE: SSNI) rose 23.1 percent to $16.00 in pre-market trading. (NASDAQ: ITRI) announced plans to acquire Silver Spring Networks for $16.25 per share. Orbital ATK Inc (NYSE: OA) rose 19.5 percent to $131.50 in pre-market trading. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) announced plans to acquire Orbital ATK for $7.8 billion in cash.

(NYSE: OA) rose 19.5 percent to $131.50 in pre-market trading. (NYSE: NOC) announced plans to acquire Orbital ATK for $7.8 billion in cash. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) rose 10.5 percent to $1.48 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has been granted FDA Fast Track Designation for PLX-PAD.

(NASDAQ: PSTI) rose 10.5 percent to $1.48 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has been granted FDA Fast Track Designation for PLX-PAD. BioTime, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) rose 10.2 percent to $3.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported that it has been awarded a $1.56 million grant from the National Institutes of Health.

(NYSE: BTX) rose 10.2 percent to $3.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported that it has been awarded a $1.56 million grant from the National Institutes of Health. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) rose 7.9 percent to $3.56 in pre-market trading after surging 18.28 percent on Friday. William Blair upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from Market Perform to Outperform.

(NASDAQ: ARWR) rose 7.9 percent to $3.56 in pre-market trading after surging 18.28 percent on Friday. William Blair upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from Market Perform to Outperform. Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) rose 6.3 percent to $5.05 in pre-market trading after falling 4.04 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: COGT) rose 6.3 percent to $5.05 in pre-market trading after falling 4.04 percent on Friday. BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY) shares rose 6.2 percent to $9.84 in pre-market trading. BlackBerry is expected to release Q2 results on September 28, 2017.

(NASDAQ: BBRY) shares rose 6.2 percent to $9.84 in pre-market trading. BlackBerry is expected to release Q2 results on September 28, 2017. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: BVXV) rose 5.6 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.07 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: BVXV) rose 5.6 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.07 percent on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 5.2 percent to $4.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported that it has received a purchase order from Nisshinbo for the development program to advance use of Non Precious Metal Catalyst fuel cells in material handling.

(NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 5.2 percent to $4.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported that it has received a purchase order from Nisshinbo for the development program to advance use of Non Precious Metal Catalyst fuel cells in material handling. NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK) shares rose 5.2 percent to $13.33 in pre-market trading after falling 3.94 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: NLNK) shares rose 5.2 percent to $13.33 in pre-market trading after falling 3.94 percent on Friday. Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) rose 5 percent to $2.76 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.20 percent on Friday.

(NYSE: RAD) rose 5 percent to $2.76 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.20 percent on Friday. Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) shares rose 2.9 percent to $4.00 in the pre-market trading session after the company announced that it has been awarded a $2.2 million grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse and $1.8 million grant from the National Institutes of Health.

Losers

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares fell 14.2 percent to $3.15 in pre-market trading after climbing 39.54 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: HMNY) shares fell 14.2 percent to $3.15 in pre-market trading after climbing 39.54 percent on Friday. PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PDCE) shares fell 5.6 percent to $41.35 in pre-market trading after rising 0.48 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: PDCE) shares fell 5.6 percent to $41.35 in pre-market trading after rising 0.48 percent on Friday. Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NEOS) fell 4.4 percent to $8.80 in pre-market trading. Neos Therapeutics disclosed that it has received the FDA approval for Adzenys ER.

(NASDAQ: NEOS) fell 4.4 percent to $8.80 in pre-market trading. Neos Therapeutics disclosed that it has received the FDA approval for Adzenys ER. 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE: XXII) fell 4.1 percent to $3.08 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.29 percent on Friday.

(NYSE: XXII) fell 4.1 percent to $3.08 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.29 percent on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: RGLD) shares fell 3.9 percent to $86.25 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.54 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: RGLD) shares fell 3.9 percent to $86.25 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.54 percent on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR). (NYSE: HMY) shares fell 3.7 percent to $2.06 in pre-market trading after rising 2.88 percent on Friday.

(NYSE: HMY) shares fell 3.7 percent to $2.06 in pre-market trading after rising 2.88 percent on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN) fell 3.3 percent to $62.52 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.52 percent on Frisday.

(NYSE: FUN) fell 3.3 percent to $62.52 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.52 percent on Frisday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR) (NYSE: AU) fell 2.7 percent to $9.68 after rising 1.74 percent on Friday.

(NYSE: AU) fell 2.7 percent to $9.68 after rising 1.74 percent on Friday. Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) fell 2.6 percent to $18.59 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.47 percent on Friday.

