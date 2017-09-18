A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The housing market index for September is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 59 points to 22,278.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 5.25 points to 2,502.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 10.50 points to 6,005.75.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.27 percent to trade at $55.47 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures dropped 0.12 percent to trade at $49.83 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.69 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.37 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.34 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.45 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.33 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.52 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.27 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.28 percent and India’s BSE Sensex climbed 0.47 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at UBS upgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from Neutral to Buy.

Caterpillar shares rose 1.59 percent to $123.30 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) announced plans to acquire Orbital ATK Inc (NYSE: OA) for $7.8 billion in cash.

(NYSE: NOC) announced plans to acquire (NYSE: OA) for $7.8 billion in cash. Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NEOS) disclosed that it has received the FDA approval for Adzenys ER.

(NASDAQ: NEOS) disclosed that it has received the FDA approval for Adzenys ER. Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) disclosed that its Phase 3 trial evaluating IV and oral lefamulin met all primary FDA and EMA endpoints.

(NASDAQ: NBRV) disclosed that its Phase 3 trial evaluating IV and oral lefamulin met all primary FDA and EMA endpoints. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) disclosed that it has been granted FDA Fast Track Designation for PLX-PAD.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets U.S. stock futuresNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.