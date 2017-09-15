Market Overview

The Market In 5 Minutes
Benzinga News Desk  
 
September 15, 2017 8:37am   Comments
SPY
Stocks React Lower Following Report North Korea Fired Unidentified Missile From Pyongyang
Book Review: High Returns from Low Risk (GuruFocus)

IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

After all the hype and pomp-filled presentations, the tech community is taking a sobering second look at Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s new smartphones, and the reviews are pretty mixed for the ballyhooed phone of the future: Link

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTC: FMCC) and Federal National Mortgage Association (OTC: FNMA) shares have caught fire Thursday, jumping more than 11 percent each after a new letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Housing Finance Agency director Mel Watt demonstrated that Congress hasn’t forgotten about Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac: Link

Wall Street Journal

An explosion hit a London subway train on Friday, injuring 18, in what U.K. police were treating as terrorism. Witnesses described a burst of flames and scenes of panic as people tried to flee amid the crowded morning rush: Link

North Korea fired a missile over Japan early Friday local time for the second time in a month, defying rising international efforts to force it to abandon course: Link

Reuters

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Friday she has begun an investigation into Equifax (NYSE: EFX)’s massive data breach and, along with 11 other Democratic senators, will introduce a bill to give consumers the ability to freeze their credit for free: Link

As U.S. consumer outrage grows over prescription drug prices, state authorities and patient advocates in Maryland are preparing to enforce the nation’s first law designed to punish drugmaker price-gouging: Link

Bloomberg

After conquering grocery deliveries, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) is setting its sights on a new part of China’s $4 trillion retail sector: department stores: Link

Canada and Mexico bristled at an idea by the U.S. to include a five-year sunset provision in the North American Free Trade Agreement that would force partners to reconsider the deal or terminate it: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

  • USA Retail Sales (MoM) for Aug -0.20% vs 0.10% Est; Prior 0.60%. Core Retail Sales (MoM) for Aug 0.20% vs 0.50% Est
  • USA NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for Sep 24.40 vs 19.00 Est; Prior 25.20
  • Data on industrial production for August will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET.
  • Data on business inventories for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for September is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

  • HSBC upgraded Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) from Hold to Buy
  • Jefferies upgraded West Pharmaceutical (NYSE: WST) from Hold to Buy
  • JP Morgan upgraded Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) from Neutral to Overweight
  • JP Morgan downgraded Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ: SAVE) from Overweight to Neutral
  • JP Morgan downgraded American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) from Overweight to Neutral
  • Jefferies downgraded Regency Centers (NYSE: REG) from Buy to Hold

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.

Posted-In: Market in 5 minutesNews Global Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

