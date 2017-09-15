The Market In 5 Minutes
IN THE NEWS
Benzinga
After all the hype and pomp-filled presentations, the tech community is taking a sobering second look at Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s new smartphones, and the reviews are pretty mixed for the ballyhooed phone of the future: Link
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTC: FMCC) and Federal National Mortgage Association (OTC: FNMA) shares have caught fire Thursday, jumping more than 11 percent each after a new letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Housing Finance Agency director Mel Watt demonstrated that Congress hasn’t forgotten about Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac: Link
Wall Street Journal
An explosion hit a London subway train on Friday, injuring 18, in what U.K. police were treating as terrorism. Witnesses described a burst of flames and scenes of panic as people tried to flee amid the crowded morning rush: Link
North Korea fired a missile over Japan early Friday local time for the second time in a month, defying rising international efforts to force it to abandon course: Link
Reuters
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Friday she has begun an investigation into Equifax (NYSE: EFX)’s massive data breach and, along with 11 other Democratic senators, will introduce a bill to give consumers the ability to freeze their credit for free: Link
As U.S. consumer outrage grows over prescription drug prices, state authorities and patient advocates in Maryland are preparing to enforce the nation’s first law designed to punish drugmaker price-gouging: Link
Bloomberg
After conquering grocery deliveries, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) is setting its sights on a new part of China’s $4 trillion retail sector: department stores: Link
Canada and Mexico bristled at an idea by the U.S. to include a five-year sunset provision in the North American Free Trade Agreement that would force partners to reconsider the deal or terminate it: Link
ECONOMIC DATA
- USA Retail Sales (MoM) for Aug -0.20% vs 0.10% Est; Prior 0.60%. Core Retail Sales (MoM) for Aug 0.20% vs 0.50% Est
- USA NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for Sep 24.40 vs 19.00 Est; Prior 25.20
- Data on industrial production for August will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET.
- Data on business inventories for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for September is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
ANALYST RATINGS
- HSBC upgraded Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) from Hold to Buy
- Jefferies upgraded West Pharmaceutical (NYSE: WST) from Hold to Buy
- JP Morgan upgraded Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) from Neutral to Overweight
- JP Morgan downgraded Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ: SAVE) from Overweight to Neutral
- JP Morgan downgraded American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) from Overweight to Neutral
- Jefferies downgraded Regency Centers (NYSE: REG) from Buy to Hold
